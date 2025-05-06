"And that's not having a father" — Bow Wow claims he lost his virginity without experience which left him "out here in the wild"

Bow Wow, also known as Shad Gregory Moss, recently opened up on losing his virginity and the impact that left on his opinion about s*x in an interview he appeared for on the podcast Club Shay Shay on April 30, 2025.

In an interview with host Shannon Sharpe, Bow Wow said people should keep their personal lives private. He shared that, despite past ups and downs, things are going well for him now. During the conversation, Sharpe asked about Bow Wow losing his virginity at 15 and how it affected his views, especially toward women.

The Smallville star explained his state of mind at the time by saying:

"How can I get more of this? And like, do I ask, like I don't even know how I get it. And that's not having a father. I don't know, I'm out here in the wild, og, I don't know I'm out here."

Apart from this, he recalled his mother's words and the thoughts that came to his mind after losing his virginity, as he stated:

"My mama said, 'I'ma know when you get some 'cause you gonna walk around the house a little different.' You know what I mean? That's what she told me but... Nah, she ain't know. She ain't know. My whole thing was, it was funny, like how it happened because after I lost my virginity, I'm thinking, I don't know. If this every young man when they live, but I'm like, 'How can I get more?'"

The Entourage star claimed that situations took a different turn by the time he turned 18. He said that he enjoyed his life over the years, considering that he spent some beautiful moments at places such as Atlanta.

Bow Wow opened up about his virginity on a few more occasions

The CSI: Cyber star addressed his virginity while speaking on Sway In The Morning more than ten years ago in 2012. He alleged during his interview that he lost his virginity to Esther Baxter, known for being featured in the music videos of artists like Ludacris and Kanye West.

According to Complex, Esther later criticized Bow Wow for his claims in a post shared through X. The post, which has been deleted now, featured Baxter making fun of the fact that people believed Shad’s words and continued:

“Ni**a really shot for the stars with that one!!! Couldn’t think of anyone else huh!?! It’s cool I know times are hard right now but u should’ve at least let me know so we could BOTH benefit.”

Around four years later, in 2016, Bow Wow spoke to VladTV, saying that he was nervous when he got intimate for the first time. He said that he tried to keep himself calm until he entered a situation where he had to “go with it.”

The Masked Singer star responded to Baxter’s denial of reportedly getting intimate with him, saying that he has no idea about why Esther dismissed his claims. He further stated:

“I think that it wasn’t that she denied it … I think that she probably didn’t know that she was my first, I think that’s what her side was. But it’s the truth, she was my first.”

Bow Wow has released seven albums throughout his career, and his new single, Use Me, featuring Chris Brown, was released this year.

