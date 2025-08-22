Ben Shapiro compares Kamala Harris’ "107 Days" book tour to the post-apocalyptic horror film "28 Days Later"

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro recently compared former Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming book with the 2002 post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later. The comment, made on X on August 22, 2025, was in response to the news of Harris' 15-city international tour to promote her memoir, 107 Days.The book, which is due to be released on September 23, details Kamala Harris' short-lived presidential campaign in 2024, which she frames as &quot;a journal&quot; of her 107-day candidacy, which followed President Joe Biden's unexpected decision to withdraw from the race.The tour, which was announced on Thursday, August 21, begins on September 24 and ends in late November, with events planned in major cities like New York and San Francisco, as well as international stops in Toronto and London. In response to the book tour, Ben Shapiro tweeted, saying:&quot;I'm just gonna assume this is the sequel to &quot;28 Days Later&quot;.&quot;The film 28 Days Later focuses on a ruined, rage-infected zombie Britain starting 28 days after the outbreak. In Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later, Jim, a bike messenger, wakes from a coma to a desolate London ravaged by a virus that turned humans into violent infected.According to The Guardian, an intensely scary horror film, 28 Days Later provides haunting images of the post-apocalyptic present.Ben Shapiro’s previous comments on Kamala Harris' upcoming memoirBen Shapiro recently commented on Kamala Harris’ appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he talked about the interview and Harris’ newly announced memoir, 107 Days.In the video shared on his YouTube channel on August 2, Shapiro noted a number of talking points from their conversation and asked whether Harris is still popular, whether she is ineffective, and where Harris is politically after her failed run for president.&quot;For all the talk in the media about how she was 'brat' and joy and a wonderful candidate—Joy Reid said she ran a flawless, flawless campaign—and for all of that, ain't nobody talking about her running again in 2028. Weird,&quot; he added.Ben Shapiro claimed Harris' choice to publish a book detailing what she referred to as the &quot;shortest presidential campaign in modern political history&quot; came off as self-serving. He also mocked the TikTok trend that accompanied the book as being lame and stated that it was an effort by Harris to appeal to the younger audiences.&quot;But if she can't make it a bestseller by telling you about it, perhaps she can make it a bestseller by doing a TikTok trend about it, because there is nothing that more says you're in touch with the kids than being a 60-year-old person who's doing TikTok trends... Oh my god,&quot; he remarked.Ben Shapiro also criticized Kamala Harris for talking about personal stories in her book, like the time her husband forgot to celebrate her birthday, saying many of these stories were quite irrelevant for a political memoir and would not help her public perception.With tickets now on sale, including VIP packages with photo ops with Kamala Harris, the upcoming book tour events are set to stir up a lot of buzz from the Democrats as well as the Republicans.