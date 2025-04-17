Bobby Brown chooses Chris Brown over Usher as the closest to Michael Jackson "anybody could ever get" today

On April 16, 2025, R&B star Bobby Brown appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, reflecting on his early life, including his relationship with Michael Jackson. In the podcast, former American football player Sharpe asked Bobby to share his thoughts on who, from his era, comes closest to Michael Jackson.

Without missing a beat, Bobby replied that it is Chris Brown. He accentuated the traits that made Chris brown similar to Michael Jackson, explaining that Chris Brown is a great dancer, singer, and entertainer.

"[Chris Brown] goes out there and he does the ultimate stuff on stage." Bobby Brown continued.

He also acknowledged Usher as "a great entertainer," but explained that:

"I gotta go with Chris on being as close to Michael as anybody could ever get."

"He knew how special he was" — Bobby Brown reflects on his fondest memory of Michael Jackson

Further in the Club Shay Shay podcast, the R&B star reminisced about the time he taught Michael Jackson the sideways moonwalk. He recalled going to Michael's house and demonstrating it, which left the latter "flabbergasted".

"He was like, 'Wow, that's something new.' Right, so he put it in his thing, and he perfected it," Brown added.

Bobby then shifted the focus to Michael's character, describing him as a kind person and appreciating his deep belief in God. He also acknowledged Michael's strong sense of self-awareness, commenting:

"He knew how special he was and that impressed me, you know it always has impressed me."

Bobby Brown also recalled dating American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson (Michael Jackson's sister). Shannon Sharpe asked how he felt when Janet's father told him, "She couldn't date a man like you." In response, Bobby explained that, at the time, he was known as the "bad boy of R&B" and admitted that he understood Janet's father's concerns.

"I want to be around for a long time" — Bobby Brown opens up about his health

Elsewhere in the podcast, Shannon Sharpe asked Bobby Brown for tips on how people can keep themselves healthy. Brown highlighted the importance of being more mindful of one's body.

He stressed the need to stay informed by reading and learning about health. He also expressed his desire to be in better shape to maintain his current health, stating:

"I want to be around for a long time."

Shannon Sharpe also revisited a famous quote from Bobby Brown on addiction, shared in his 2022 A&E Biography, which stated:

"You don’t know you’re an addict until it gets worse and worse and worse."

The 56-year-old also recalled his struggles with addiction, admitting that for a long time, he did not realize he was addicted.

"I think I just thought I was still partying, right. But I was I was in denial," Brown continued.

According to People, the R&B star has been married to Alicia Etheredge since 2012, following his divorce from American actress and singer Whitney Houston after 14 years of marriage. Alicia Etheredge and Bobby Brown are parents to three children.

