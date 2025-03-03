Candace Owens reacts to Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with King Charles III, compares it to "going door to door begging for cash"

Candace Owens was trending recently after she criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit during a meeting at the Oval Office. Meanwhile, the political commentator has further shared her thoughts on Zelenskyy, sharing another post on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Volodymyr's meeting with King Charles III on March 2, 2025.

Notably, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a photo from the meeting, through his official page on X. Candace Owens retweeted the same post on the platform and mentioned:

"Can you please just get a job instead of going door to door begging for cash?"

Owens also added a reply below the X post, which reads:

"Zelensky has become the neighborhood crackhead."

Back on March 1, 2025, Owens addressed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance at the Oval Office by writing that she had been speaking out against the President of Ukraine's "war attire styling" for a long time, adding that Volodymyr "deserves to be publicly ridiculed." In another post, she reposted a tweet that was originally shared in 2022.

"Zelensky has NEVER been a serious person. He is not a world leader and it's foolish to keep pretending he is. Irrespective of your opinion of Putin, he would never show up to the White House dressed as an actor," Owens wrote on X.

Candace also wrote that Zelenskyy should not make any excuse for appearing in a tracksuit at the Oval Office meeting and allegedly disrespecting the Americans. Sharing a few black-and-white photos of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill's stay in Washington, Owens said:

"It is so disrespectful to cherry-pick history to justify Zelensky's bratty behavior."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Charles III spoke for around an hour

According to BBC's March 3 report, Zelenskyy was reportedly in the UK for the summit of European leaders after his recent meeting with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance at the White House.

While detailed information on the conversation between them is currently awaited, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was spotted in a black outfit as he appeared alongside King Charles III at the Sandringham country estate. Local people also started to line up outside the estate, and they were trying to see Zelenskyy, with a few of them having Ukrainian flags in their hands.

On the other hand, royal sources told the BBC that Zelenskyy and King Charles spoke for around an hour, and the former received a warm welcome from King Charles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the estate in a helicopter, and while speaking to the reporters, he expressed gratitude by saying:

"I'm very grateful for this meeting and for how His Majesty helps Ukraine and supports us. He's met our warriors here, being trained in the UK, and we're very thankful to the Royal Family for their support."

While Candace has shared a social media post referring to Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles, he has yet to share a response to the same.

