Comedian Hannah Berner claims to have learned she was a gay British man in her past life during a psychic reading in Salem

The hosts of the podcast The Giggly Squad, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon on 10 April 2025. The duo opened up about their new book, their close friendship, and a psychic reading they experienced in Salem, Massachusetts.

Ad

Jimmy Fallon shared that the duo told him about their psychic reading backstage. They mentioned that it happened at the beginning of their tour, and Hannah Berner revealed that while reading their past lives the psychic told her she had been a gay British man in the 1600s —with great outfits.

They further shared that they were all set to meet the psychic and described themselves as "self-aware". However, 10 minutes into the session, they admitted that they freaked out.

Ad

Trending

Paige DeSorbo recalled her experience, saying that the psychic told her that her mind and body were not well. To that, Hannah jokingly responded:

"This lady is so legit."

Paige also shared that, according to the psychic, she had been a mother in her past life whose children died at the same time. Both of them jokingly commented

"We paid this lady"

Ad

"We met in the most romantic New York City way" - Paige de Sorbo and Hannah Berner share the story behind the Giggly Squad Podcast

Later in the podcast, the duo reflected on their early friendship and shared how they met in an elevator in New York. Paige described the whole experience as "romantic".

Ad

"We met in an elevator. I've never remembered any man I've ever met or any relationship, but I remember meeting Hannah. I remember what I was wearing. I had a blue velvet suit on," Paige de Sorbo added.

They shared that this meeting eventually led them to star in the reality TV show Summer House, where they said they were "trauma-bonded", which strengthened their bond.

Ad

Paige de Sorbo and Hannah Berner at the "Uber One For Students Presents" Giggly Squad - Source: Getty

Paige de Sorbo and Hannah Berner further discussed their Instagram Lives during Covid, where they would let loose and have fun.

Ad

These Instagram livestreams led them to create a community of people, known as the "Gigglers" which eventually inspired them to launch the Giggly Squad Podcast.

"So we went live every single night at 10:00 p.m., for three months and then we created, like a giggling cult of people who want to laugh with us at night. In reality TV, there's a lot on the cutting-room floor, and a lot of it was us making silly jokes that didn't have to do with any important storylines, and they were like, "Can you guys please focus on the fight at hand?"And we were, like, making fart jokes," Hannah Berner said.

Ad

On the Giggly Squad podcast, Hannah and Paige dive into everyday topics like pop culture, fashion trends, dating, and their personal lives. Each week, they cover unfiltered conversations, with the motto "not taking life too seriously".

Elsewhere in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon, Paige de Sorbo, and Hannah Berner also talked about their upcoming book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, which is set to release on April 15, 2025, where they bring their wisdom and humor-filled life advice to the page.

READ MORE: What did Hannah Berner say about Blake Lively? Exploring controversial stand-up routine in the wake of allegations against Justin Baldoni

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More