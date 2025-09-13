"Definitely called that regime fascist": Charlamagne tha God claims he has participated in rhetoric inciting violence against Trump

Charlamagne tha God, a known critic of President Donald Trump, recently discussed &quot;violence&quot; and &quot;free speech&quot; in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk shooting. In the September 12 episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God sat down with U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett to talk about these issues.Daily Caller journalist Jason Cohen shared a clip from the episode on his X account on Friday and wrote that the radio host admitted that he had &quot;engaged in rhetoric inciting violence against Trump.&quot;Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 @JasonJournoDCLINK🚨NEW: Charlamagne *ADMITS* he has engaged in rhetoric inciting violence against TRUMP and tells Jasmine Crockett to her face that she has too🚨 &quot;I think we all incite — whether we think we do or not. And what I mean by that is I've definitely called that regime fascist.&quot; &quot;IfIn the video clip, the radio host discussed with the congresswoman the violence that stemmed from the speech. He could be heard saying:&quot;I think we all incite, whether we think we do or not. And what I mean by that is I've definitely, you know, called that regime fascist, right? If you hear somebody call him Hitler, or what he calls us, racist scumbags,&quot; the podcaster said.He continued,&quot;If there's somebody that thinks, oh, Hitler, and then they look at some they look at a lot of the actions that are going on, they're like, 'Well, let's prevent this before, you know, four million people get killed.' Like, so I can understand how all of it incites violence.&quot;While opening the show, the host stated that Crockett was the first person that came to his mind when he heard about Charlie Kirk's assassination. The host added that he didn't think anyone &quot;should be killed or attacked&quot; for their &quot;opinions.&quot; Elsewhere in the podcast, The Breakfast Club host, referring to violence, said that both sides of political ideologies incite violence.&quot;I think I mean the funny part is it's not funny, but both sides of the aisle do it,&quot; Charlamagne tha God said.Recent remarks from Charlamagne tha God and Donald Trump about each otherIn the May 22 episode of The Daily Show, the comedian took a dig at Trump's party supporters and said,“Republicans aren’t looking for a president. They’re looking for a daddy.”In another instance, Charlamagne tha God appeared on the August 2 episode of My View with Lara Trump. During the show, the host inquired about Charlamagne's opinion on Trump's second term. In his response, the influencer said that he wouldn't give it a &quot;good rating&quot; and slammed some of the policies of the government.Highlighting the Epstein files issue, the comedian went on to suggest that there may be a &quot;political coup&quot; in the future.“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do,” Charlamagne tha God said.The very next day, the President responded to it on his Truth Social account. While praising the show and the host, his daughter-in-law, Trump, called Charlamagne tha God a &quot;low IQ&quot; person.“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth and knows nothing about me or what I have done,” the President added.On the August 4 episode of The Breakfast Club, the podcaster addressed the President's remarks and said,&quot;He said I’m 'a low-IQ individual.' I don’t know, I’ve never taken an IQ test.”Charlamagne tha God is a co-host of the iHeartRadio show The Breakfast Club. The comedian and influencer often discusses political and celebrity news on the podcast with other co-hosts like Loren LoRosa, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious.Also read: Candace Owens shares photo of shirt allegedly worn by Charlie Kirk's shooter, links it to Disabled Veterans National Foundation