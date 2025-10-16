Did Kanye West reference killing Pete Davidson in his music video? Kim Kardashian opens up about the controversial incident

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about Kanye West's alleged threats against Pete Davidson in 2022. She said that it wasn't fair to her then-boyfriend, and she felt sorry for him.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, now known as Ye, were married from 2014 to 2022, and they have four kids together. Kim dated Pete Davidson from 2021 to 2022. On January 15, 2022, Ye released a song named Eazy with The Game, referencing Davidson.

Speaking about his car crash in 2002, Ye rapped in Eazy:

"God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a*s."

The music video of the song also depicted a beheaded and bludgeoned Davidson at one point.

Meanwhile, in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on October 15, Kim was asked about dealing with Ye, and she answered:

"It has been a little frustrating but then I get really—my person wouldn't care about that, you know?"

When asked about the aforementioned incident regarding Pete Davidson and Ye, she said:

"That made me feel really sad. That really wasn't fair for [Davidson]. And I felt so sad and sorry for him and he was such a great man [who] was like, 'I got this, don't worry, it's all good.' Or at least acted that way. It just, it must suck to be put in that position."

"So it's had me put up this guard where I don't want to put anyone in that position. So it's easier if I just, maybe stay away. But I can't live my life like that, either," she added.

In March 2022, Kanye West responded to the controversy, writing in an Instagram post that it is just art, which is "protected as freedom of speech" (via Complex).

Kim Kardashian opens up about raising her and Kanye West's kids

2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage (image Source: Getty)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. In her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim also opened up about raising their children and their relationship with their father.

“It’s not easy but, I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. I think he knows that. I push for it all the time. But I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases and it’s a lot of work," Kardashian said.

"But like I said earlier, I have the best memories and the best relationship with my dad [the late Robert Kardashian]. Even like, I love that I see Tristan [Thompson] puts [his and Khloé’s] kids to bed every night and takes them to school every day when he’s not in season. So I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy,” she added.

The host of the podcast also asked Kim Kardashian the last time the kids saw Kanye West, and she said that it had been a couple of months. She added that the rapper's travel and lifestyle also play a part in scheduling these meetings.

