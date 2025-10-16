“Acting like SHE didn’t approve it?”: Netizens react as Kim Kardashian claims her photoshoot with underage Justin Bieber should’ve got her cancelled 

Kim Kardashian says one of her biggest regrets from her early fame years was taking part in a photoshoot with a then-underage Justin Bieber. Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 the 44-year-old reality star admitted she “should’ve been canceled” for the 2010 Elle magazine spread. Kim Kardaishan brought up the photoshoot when host Alex Cooper asked her to name something Kim should be 'cancelled' for. The SKIMS co-founder is heard saying“I know what it is, and I think I’m going to get canceled if I say it..I don’t know who approved this, or who thought this was normal, this narrative, but I did a photo shoot with Justin Bieber, and he was 16 years old&quot;Netizens have reacted to the clip on social media,with some pointing out that Kim Kardashian had full control on approving the photoshoot, and is simply &quot;blaming other.&quot;kevin carroll @kevvvincarrollLINKwhy is she acting like SHE didn’t approve it? she clearly thought it about and still did it. I wouldn’t bash her for it but then again if roles were reversed, my goodnessChief @chiefflipsLINK29 year old woman that is blaming others for a decision that she had total control overSam @DeucefrmLcLINKYou were 29 how did YOU not see the problem you seeing the problem 15 years later is crazyMore on what Kim Kardashian said about the controversial photoshootAccording to Kim Kardashian, the concept of the ELLE shoot in question was inspired by the 1967 film The Graduate and featured reportedly romantic poses with Justin Bieber on a Bahamian beach. Kim also said that the popstar's family was present, and there was nothing &quot;weird&quot; about it.&quot;His girlfriend was there, his parents. It was nothing creepy at all. But I look back and I’m like, that’s the one thing that I feel like, you know, he’s a good, dear friend of ours and the whole family. But, like, who thought that that was a good idea?&quot;While acknowledging the awkward optics of the photoshoot, Kim told host Alex Cooper she doesn’t consider herself “canceled material&quot;, as reported by Billboard on October 15, 2025.&quot;I’ve never really done anything to be canceled. I stand by everything.” She explained that the 2010 project, which showed Bieber kissing her cheek and her brushing a rose along his face, seemed harmless at the time. &quot;He’s a dear friend of ours and the whole family. But who thought that was a good idea?&quot;Fifteen years later, the mogul noted how perspectives have shifted on celebrity behavior. In 2010, Kim Kardashian was 29 and one of the most famous reality stars in the world, while Bieber was a global teen idol. The two remained friendly over the years through Bieber’s marriage to model Hailey Bieber, a close friend of Kendall Jenner. “He’s grown, he’s a dad now,” Kardashian said, referring to Bieber’s one-year-old son, Jack Blues. &quot;It’s funny looking back at where we all were&quot;Kim Opens Up About “Toxic” Kanye Marriage and Moving ForwardIn the same Call Her Daddy episode, Kim Kardashian also talked about her marriage to rapper Kanye West, which she described as “toxic.” The two wed in 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2022 after nearly eight years together. Kim reportedly said,&quot;When someone has their first mental break, you want to be supportive. But it makes it really hard to continue in a relationship that can be toxic.&quot;She said West’s erratic behavior often left her feeling “unsafe”, both emotionally and financially, saying&quot;I’d come home and all our Lamborghinis would be gone. He’d given them away to friends during an episode.&quot;Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 (Image via Getty)Still, Kardashian said she stayed for their four children, before realizing she needed to protect her own mental health. She added added that she doesn’t view her marriage as a failure. &quot;A decade-long relationship with four beautiful kids is not a failure,” she said. “It’s part of my story.&quot;These days, she said, her daughter North teases her to “get remarried,” though Kim Kardashian laughed off the suggestion as reported by PEOPLE on October 15, 2025.Now focused on work and family, Kim Kardashian is preparing for two major launches, namely The Kardashians season 7 premiere on October 23, 2025 and her new Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, debuting November 4. The series, which she co-created and stars in alongside Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor, reportedly marks her most ambitious acting project yet.