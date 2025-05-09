Dr. Umar blames the cancellation of Damon Wayans’ TV show with his son on his interview with Shannon Sharpe where he spoke about "racism"

Dr. Umar recently appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast, where he talked about the cancellation of Damon Wayans' TV show with his son, Poppa's House. The psychologist expressed skepticism over the stated reason for the show's cancellation—a dip in ratings.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Dr. Umar, the show wasn't "zesty enough" for where America wanted to take the Black family. He added:

"Most shows now are interracial or same s*x... most commercials too. They don't want to popularize Black men raising their Black son."

The motivational speaker also claimed that Damon Wayans' interview with Shannon Sharpe reportedly played a role in the show's cancellation. Adding that the show wasn't canceled until three weeks after the interview, Dr. Umar continued:

Ad

"He really laid it down. He spoke openly about racism and other things, and I think, here we go again, 'confident Black man don't know his place'. I think Damon Wayans might have said some things in the interview with Shannon Sharpe that pissed off the gatekeepers of Hollywood."

Dr. Umar also called Wayans an "underrated comedian" in the clip.

Ad

Damon Wayans' Poppa's House was canceled last month

Expand Tweet

Ad

CBS axed Damon Wayans' sitcom Poppa's House last month, on April 22, alongside the reality competition TV show The Summit. Both shows were canceled after just one season.

Aside from starring in the sitcom, Wayans also served as one of its creators, alongside Kevin Hunch. The comedian shared the screen with his son, Damon Wayans Jr., as a father-son duo, with Essence Atkins playing Dr. Ivy Reed and Tetona Jackson playing Nina, Junior's wife.

Ad

Other recurring cast members included Geoffrey Owens, Caleb Johnson, River Blossom, and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Ad

Shortly after the news of the show's cancellation spread, Damon Wayans shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Instagram, writing:

"My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa's House such a meaningful experience. To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul, and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together."

Ad

Wayans continued:

"Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart."

Ad

According to Variety, CBS has greenlit two new projects to replace Poppa's House and The Summit. The first is DMV, a workplace comedy that features Meadows, a former high school teacher turned grumpy driving test examiner.

The second is a drama titled Einstein, which focuses on Gubler, the great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Gubler leads a comfortable life as a tenured professor until he runs into the law and is forced to help a police officer solve crimes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More