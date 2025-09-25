Executive producer of 'The Charlie Kirk Show' slams Jimmy Kimmel following his comeback show, calls him "unrepentant liar"

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, criticized Jimmy Kimmel following the late-night host’s comeback show on September 23, 2025. Kolvet dismissed Kimmel’s emotional display as self-serving, arguing that it reflected concern for his own reputation rather than genuine acknowledgment of the situation.

“Yes, Jimmy got emotional. So what. He’s emotional for himself because he almost torched his entire career. Kimmel is an unrepentant liar who tried to blame Charlie’s assassination on the part of the country that just spent the last 2 weeks praying and holding vigils,” the executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show added.

Kolvet also highlighted what he saw as hypocrisy and a disregard for truth, arguing that Kimmel had prioritized advancing his political and cultural agenda over confronting uncomfortable realities.

“The truth is that his own side has been fanning the flames of political assassinations for years. The truth is that someone on the left picked up a gun and murdered someone on the right who advocated for peaceful debate,” he wrote.

Kolvet also emphasized that public displays of remorse were meaningless without a genuine admission of wrongdoing. He called it “critical” for liars to admit they had “lied,” warning that anything short of that was “a fake and scripted cry line” designed to “endear him to his fans” rather than make amends for the wrong committed.

Everything we know about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and reinstatement following Charlie Kirk related comments

From L to R: Charlie Kirk and Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty Images)

Disney-owned ABC announced on September 17, 2025, that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be halted “indefinitely” after the comedian’s controversial Charlie Kirk related monologue on September 15.

The decision came shortly after Brendan Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), threatened action against ABC and its parent company, Disney, over Kimmel’s remarks.

In his September 15 episode, Kimmel had criticized the “MAGA gang,” saying they were “desperately trying” to portray Charlie Kirk’s alleged gunman as “anything” but “one of them” and to “score political points” from the tragedy.

He also mocked flags being flown at half-mast in Kirk’s honor and ridiculed former President Donald Trump’s response to the shooting.

“This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish,” he said

Kimmel's comment sparked widespread outrage, with Carr condemning Kimmel’s remarks as “the sickest conduct possible”. The backlash also ignited a nationwide debate on free speech, the role of late-night television, and political responsibility, leading to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show suspension.

After several days of internal discussions, however, Disney reinstated Kimmel’s show. In a September 22 statement, the company described the suspension as a temporary measure to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in their statement.

Disney noted that ongoing conversations with Kimmel had led to the decision to resume the show.

Kimmel returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 23, 2025, delivering an emotional monologue in which he clarified his intentions. He emphasized that he had never intended to joke about Charlie Kirk’s death.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” Jimmy Kimmel explained.

He explained that he was not trying to blame any particular group “for the actions" of some "deeply disturbed individual. He further remarked that he understood his comments about Kirk “felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. on ABC, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu and YouTube.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the killing of Charlie Kirk remains ongoing. His murder suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is being held without bail at Utah County Jail.

