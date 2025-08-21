"Gift that keeps on giving!!"- Fans erupt as hilarious BTS clip of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce warming up before New Heights episode surfaces

A newly uploaded behind-the-scenes clip has sent the internet into a frenzy, offering a glimpse into the dynamic between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The video, recorded just before their record-breaking New Heights podcast appearance, shows the couple, along with Jason Kelce, engaging in a playful vocal warm-up, much to the delight of their millions of fans.The clip, posted on X on August 20, 2025, begins with Jason Kelce engaging in a vocal warm-up exercise by repeating the phrase &quot;Ow Now Brown Cow.&quot; Travis Kelce soon joins in, and the brothers chant &quot;Unique New York&quot; in unison.Taylor Swift is then seen performing a lip trill warm-up, prompting Jason to commend her.Fans took to X to express their delight, with one individual requesting more behind-the-scenes content. They wrote:&quot;The gift that keeps on giving!! But no really, give us everything please!!!&quot;millennialaf TS12 ready ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @millenialaf84LINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 The gift that keeps on giving!! But no really, give us everything please!!!Other fans applauded Taylor Swift's professional usage of vocal warm-ups.Kelsey (Taylor’s Version)🌙🪲🧡🪩 @yeswhaleswiftieLINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 I love how Taylor is actually warming up, Jason is repeating brown cow, and Travis is just yelling things😂jeffyy @jeffyy_8LINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 She said “lemme show yall a real vocal warm up” 😭Barbie @MissAmer13anaLINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 TayLord actually doing vocal warmups 😭 while those two are on a another planetrose⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 showgirl era @roseslakes13LINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 actually taylor please teach me how to do the lip roll I swear I can never get it rightSeveral fans implored Jason and Travis Kelce to release the uncut version of the New Heights podcast episode.Cat❤️‍🔥🫶 @DisneyRunnerCatLINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 We nagged Taylor for a decade for the 10-minute version of All Too Well. We WILL be doing the same for the uncut version of this episode 🫶❤️‍🔥swiftdelivery @tswiftdeliverieLINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 i heard jets will go 13-4 this season if u release the vaultcam @Weebling17LINK@newheightshow @JasonKelce @tkelce @taylorswift13 Jake, I’ll give you my life savings and the jets will win the superbowl if you release the full uncut versionInsiders report Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce solidified bond during time offThe warm-up session preceded what turned out to be a monumental episode of New Heights. The pre-recorded show, which featured Taylor Swift as the special guest, shattered records by amassing 10 million views in just 16 hours.During the episode, the couple shared intimate details about their two-year relationship. Swift recalled Kelce's &quot;wild, romantic gesture&quot; in July 2023 when he gave her a shout-out on his podcast, making her feel like she was in &quot;an 80s John Hughes movie.&quot; Meanwhile, Travis Kelce gushed about Swift’s talents, repeatedly calling himself “the luckiest man in the world.”According to Us Weekly, sources close to the couple told the outlet that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took advantage of their summer break from their full schedules to strengthen their relationship further, discovering a surprising amount of common interests that solidified their bond.&quot;This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” the source said.Insiders stated the couple were &quot;aligned&quot; with their core values and ambitions, finding that they held similar work ethics, motivation, and athlete-like mentality toward their careers.&quot;Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” the source told the outlet.They also added that the couple was &quot;genuinely ready&quot; to marry and have kids in the future.