"Gift that keeps on giving!!"- Fans erupt as hilarious BTS clip of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce warming up before New Heights episode surfaces

By Diana George
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:23 GMT
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 11, 2024 - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)

A newly uploaded behind-the-scenes clip has sent the internet into a frenzy, offering a glimpse into the dynamic between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The video, recorded just before their record-breaking New Heights podcast appearance, shows the couple, along with Jason Kelce, engaging in a playful vocal warm-up, much to the delight of their millions of fans.

The clip, posted on X on August 20, 2025, begins with Jason Kelce engaging in a vocal warm-up exercise by repeating the phrase "Ow Now Brown Cow." Travis Kelce soon joins in, and the brothers chant "Unique New York" in unison.

Taylor Swift is then seen performing a lip trill warm-up, prompting Jason to commend her.

Fans took to X to express their delight, with one individual requesting more behind-the-scenes content. They wrote:

"The gift that keeps on giving!! But no really, give us everything please!!!"
Other fans applauded Taylor Swift's professional usage of vocal warm-ups.

Several fans implored Jason and Travis Kelce to release the uncut version of the New Heights podcast episode.

Insiders report Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce solidified bond during time off

The warm-up session preceded what turned out to be a monumental episode of New Heights. The pre-recorded show, which featured Taylor Swift as the special guest, shattered records by amassing 10 million views in just 16 hours.

During the episode, the couple shared intimate details about their two-year relationship. Swift recalled Kelce's "wild, romantic gesture" in July 2023 when he gave her a shout-out on his podcast, making her feel like she was in "an 80s John Hughes movie." Meanwhile, Travis Kelce gushed about Swift’s talents, repeatedly calling himself “the luckiest man in the world.”

According to Us Weekly, sources close to the couple told the outlet that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took advantage of their summer break from their full schedules to strengthen their relationship further, discovering a surprising amount of common interests that solidified their bond.

"This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” the source said.

Insiders stated the couple were "aligned" with their core values and ambitions, finding that they held similar work ethics, motivation, and athlete-like mentality toward their careers.

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” the source told the outlet.

They also added that the couple was "genuinely ready" to marry and have kids in the future.

Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
