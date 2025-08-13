  • home icon
  "MASSIVE ICK ALERT": NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's GQ photoshoot with alligator and snake

“MASSIVE ICK ALERT”: NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's GQ photoshoot with alligator and snake

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 13, 2025 04:37 GMT
DAY 3 - ACC Celebrity Golf Championship 2025 presented by American Century Investments - Source: Getty
DAY 3 - ACC Celebrity Golf Championship 2025 presented by American Century Investments - Source: Getty

Fans reacted as Travis Kelce took some time off amid his preparations for year 13 with the Kansas City Chiefs for an interview and photoshoot with GQ Magazine. On Tuesday, GQ released photos of the three-time Super Bowl champion from the shoot on social media.

The theme of the photoshoot seemed to be wildlife, as Travis Kelce was seen posing with alligators and snakes in the snippets. In another photo, the veteran TE donned a black jacket and white pants paired with brown boots in the middle of the forest. The shoot was done by renowned American photographer Ryan McGinley.

You can check out the snippets below:

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Travis Kelce's wildlife-themed photoshoot.

"MASSIVE ICK ALERT," one commented.
"I wonder if he took the pictures at Alligator Alcatraz," another said.
"Well, this is one way to get a lot of attention," one wrote.
"This photo shoot has everything: snakes, alligators, a hairy yeti man, leather in the Everglades," another said.
"Don't know what I expected. ... But it certainly wasn't this," one wrote.
"Trying to look like every character from what's always sunny in Philadelphia, all at once...," another commented.

Last season, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs emerged as the winners of the AFC Championship. They took on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with the hopes of three-peating the Lombardi trophy.

Unfortunately, Andy Reid's team suffered a 40-22 loss, ending their hopes of becoming the first NFL franchise to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy. Kelce recorded 823 yards and three TDs receiving, putting up one of his worst campaigns with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce opens up about his relationship growth with Taylor Swift despite media frenzy

The Chiefs TE has been dating pop icon Taylor Swift since 2023. In two years, she has become one of Travis Kelce's strongest pillars of support.

During his interview with GQ, Kelce opened up about how his romance with Swift grew despite the spotlight on their relationship.

"Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process," Kelce said.
"When I say it was so organic, we fell in love and just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off."

The couple spent some quality time together privately this offseason. Taylor Swift will be making her debut on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast on Wednesday.

