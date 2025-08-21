"God rest his soul"- Megyn Kelly mourns Judge Frank Caprio’s death, shares touching moment of him teaching "how to be a nice judge"

Judge Frank Caprio died at the age of 88 on August 20, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was shared on his official Instagram and Facebook accounts. Caprio was known for his courtroom compassion, as many have seen in the video clips from &quot;Caught in Providence.&quot; Political commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly has also shared a heartfelt message on the death of the veteran judge. On August 20, while sharing a clip of her conversation with Judge Frank Caprio on X, Kelly wrote,&quot;God Rest His Soul - Judge Frank Caprio (who was just on the show 2 weeks ago). Honored I got to meet &amp; learn from him, love to his family &amp; fans.&quot;Megyn Kelly @megynkellyLINKGod Rest His Soul - Judge Frank Caprio (who was just on the show 2 weeks ago). Honored I got to meet &amp;amp;amp; learn from him, love to his family &amp;amp;amp; fans.The former chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court was known as the &quot;nicest judge.&quot; Judge Caprio recently appeared in the August 7 episode of Megyn Kelly's podcast. In the podcast, Megyn Kelly asked him how one becomes a nice judge. In his response, the judge said,&quot;Oh, it's very easy. First, you have great parents who treat you, you know, like a human being instead of an apostle. And you follow their footsteps and whatever lessons they taught you as a child, you then incorporate into your life and treating other people that way.&quot;Judge Caprio further added that he used his power as a &quot;tool for good&quot; and to understand people. Kelly asked 88-year-old Caprio about the changes he had witnessed over the years.&quot;Big changes that I've seen in my lifetime are the breakdown of the family unit... That's the first impression that they have when they're born and they're brought into this world. And I think, unfortunately, that the family unit, the substance of the family unit, has broken down over the years. And I think that's a shame,&quot; Judge Caprio said.In this episode, Judge Frank Caprio and Megyn Kelly discussed various other things that Caprio mentioned in his book Compassion in the Court.More about Judge Frank Caprio View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJudge Frank Caprio was born in November 1936 and grew up in Providence, Rhode Island. His father worked as a fruit peddler and milkman. He later served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge for almost 40 years, from 1985 to 2023.Frank Caprio was known for his compassionate judgments and his courtroom full of humor. He rose to fame when his Caught in Providence started airing on TV in 2000. The show was even nominated for an Emmy award in 2021.In December 2023, the judge revealed his cancer diagnosis through a video on social media.&quot;I would ask each of you in your own way to please pray for me. Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination, and the report was not a good one. I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer,&quot; Judge Caprio said in the video.On August 20, Judge Caprio's son, David Caprio, shared a video message confirming his father's death. He said that the judge had &quot;peacefully passed away&quot; surrounded by his loved ones, following a long battle with cancer.Judge Caprio leaves behind his wife, Joyce Caprio, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.