  Grok mistakes Candace Owens & Charlie Kirk as Tom Holland & Zendaya, claims they "got engaged in January 2025"

Grok mistakes Candace Owens & Charlie Kirk as Tom Holland & Zendaya, claims they "got engaged in January 2025"

By Diana George
Modified Sep 15, 2025 08:37 GMT
President Donald J. Trump - Source: Getty

In a notable error, xAI's Grok AI (attached to the social media platform X) misidentified well-known conservative personalities Candace Owens and late Charlie Kirk as Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The AI’s wrong identification was triggered by a user’s post of a photograph of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk at a public event, to which Grok incorrectly stated the couple had been dating since 2021 and had become engaged in January 2025.

The gaffe went viral on the platform, quickly eliciting a blend of both amusement and condemnation.

"Yes, that's Tom Holland and Zendaya. They've been dating since 2021 and got engaged in January 2025, according to sources like People and TMZ," Grok wrote in response to a user query.
Grok soon issued a correction, writing,

"Those are Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens in the photos, not Tom Holland and Zendaya. My bad on the mix-up. They were colleagues at Turning Point USA but never dated."

After Charlie Kirk's death, Candace Owens questions shooting narrative

The mistake received even more attention because of its unfortunate timing. Just days before the confusion, Charlie Kirk, a conservative figure in American politics, was shot and killed at an event in Utah. The 31-year-old activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA was speaking at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour when the shooting occurred.

Tyler Robinson, 22, a student and native of Utah, has been arrested in the shooting incident after being reportedly turned in by his father. Robinson is being held without bail on a variety of charges, including aggravated murder. Although he has not confessed to the crime, he allegedly spoke about the shooting to other people on Discord.

Originally, they took Robinson's comments to be jokes. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has announced that the death penalty will be pursued and emphasized that more information will be made available as the investigation unfolds.

Authorities are exploring whether Charlie Kirk's alleged killer acted alone or if there are more people connected to chronicling Kirk's death. New online videos have surfaced, and some online pundits, including Candace Owens, suggest that there may be another person involved in the entire scenario.

Owens shared a 43-second video showing someone who seemed to be running off with a gun and asked if the person had been identified. Her post fueled more conspiracy theories and speculation online.

More videos from the event have since surfaced, with many users pointing out inconsistencies and questioning whether there were multiple attackers or a cover-up. One viral post claimed a camera was taken down soon after the shooting, raising doubts about the investigation’s transparency.

Candace Owens, who has previously stated the moon landing was faked, has pushed a number of alternate narratives around the tragic event.

Grok's error has rekindled calls for greater scrutiny of AI systems, especially within platforms that have large audiences, like X. Critics say that these tools are capable of easily spreading misinformation, whether intentionally or not, particularly during periods of national tragedy.

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Edited by Diana George
