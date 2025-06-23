How many kids does Kelsey Parker have? The Wanted’s Tom Parker’s widow mourns loss of her first child with partner Will Lindsay

Kelsey Parker has announced that her child with partner Will Lindsay was born stillborn. On June 23, 2025, Parker uploaded a poem on her Instagram titled after her unborn son, Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, announcing that he was "born sleeping."

Kelsey Parker had two children with her late husband, The Wanted's Tom Parker: their daughter, Aurelia, and son, Bodhi. The Mum's The Word! podcast host announced her third pregnancy with partner Will Lindsay in January 2025.

Podcaster Kelsey Parker announces the death of her third child. (Image via Instagram/@being_kelsey)

After the Instagram post, Kelsey Parker thanked her well-wishers on stories. She asked for privacy, as the family needed "space and time" to come to terms with the loss.

"Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heart-felt well wishes, I want to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share. But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news," Parker wrote.

Kelsey Parker's former husband, The Wanted's singer, Tom Parker, passed away in 2022

Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, and Tom Parker (Right) of The Wanted pose backstage during the 'BBC Children In Need Rocks' (Image via Getty)

Kelsey and Tom Parker married in 2018 and had two children. In early 2020, Tom was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, and he shared the news in October that year.

He passed away on March 30, 2022, at age 33, at St. Christopher's Hospice in London. His autobiography, Hope: My Inspirational Life, was published on May 26, 2022.

In January 2025, Kelsey told The Mirror that she felt she had her late husband's "blessing." She described it as "bittersweet" and shared that they had planned to have four children together.

"Tom and I always said we wanted four, but life had other plans. So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I'm pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, 'My life could have been so different.' I've felt every emotion under the sun. I'm still getting my head around it but I'm so excited," the podcast host stated.

Kelsey Parker then told the media outlet that she's still upset that her late husband isn't with her anymore. However, she had to move on with life, as Tom Parker wouldn't want her to "live in sadness."

"If I dwelled on everything that's happened, I wouldn't be here. Tom was my soulmate. I'm still angry he's gone. But I can't live in sadness. Tom wouldn't want that," she stated.

Calling Tom Parker her "soulmate," the podcast host said she had found love again with her partner, Will Lindsey. She stated that they met in September 2024, after she went out with her friends.

Kelsey Parker and model Georgia Jones co-host Mum's the Word! podcast, in which they invite celebrity guests and discuss parenting advice.

