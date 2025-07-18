How many kids does Mindy Kaling have? Perez Hilton fuels rumors BJ Novak is the "babydaddy" after cozy pics with The Office co-star go viral

Mindy Kaling has long kept her personal life private, but a recent Instagram post featuring her The Office co-star and ex-boyfriend BJ Novak has reignited speculation about the status of their relationship and whether he could be the father of Kaling's children.The 46-year-old actress and writer is a mother of three. She has a daughter, Katherine “Kit” Swati (7); a son, Spencer Avu (4); and another daughter, Anne (1), who was born in February 2024, according to People Magazine in February 2025. Kaling has never publicly disclosed the paternity of her children, but her enduring bond with Novak has fueled ongoing rumors.On July 14, 2025, Mindy Kaling shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring her and BJ Novak having dinner at her &quot;favorite restaurant&quot; in Los Angeles, Meals by Genet, followed by a family viewing of The Princess Bride. The final slide of the post seemingly featured a picture of Novak and Kaling's legs intertwined while watching the film.Many fans, including celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, took this as a confirmation that Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak were dating. Subsequently, Hilton expressed his excitement on X on July 17.&quot;Could it be? Finally? #BJNovak is rumored to be #MindyKaling's babydaddy...&quot; he tweeted.Perez Hilton's tweet about Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak (Image via X/@ThePerezHilton)Hilton also took to his blog to report on the same, writing:&quot;Y’all, are Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak FINALLY on?! For real for real??... Mindy is mom to Katherine, 7, Spencer, 4, and Anne, 1… but has kept the father’s identity under wraps… Leading many to believe B.J. is the dad in question!&quot;He further added:&quot;They’ve never officially confirmed or denied it, but they DID just spend a happy day together!... And here was the part that had everyone going wild… They were totally snuggled up on the couch!&quot;Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak maintain a close bond amid fatherhood rumorsMindy Kaling and BJ Novak met on the set of The Office in the mid-2000s, beginning an on-and-off relationship from 2004 to 2007, as reported by InStyle in May 2025. Despite their romantic past, they have managed to maintain a strong friendship, with Novak being the godfather to Kaling’s children. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring an interview with Marie Claire in August 2022, Mindy Kaling responded to the ongoing speculation about BJ Novak being the father of her children, revealing that the rumor “doesn’t bother” her. She said,“It doesn't bother me. He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship— and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ… If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it.”Novak, meanwhile, has also spoken fondly of the actress. While presenting Kaling with the Hollywood Star of Fame in February 2025, he called her an &quot;incredible mother,&quot; a &quot;caring daughter,&quot; and a &quot;friend and mentor to many.&quot; Novak further added:&quot;Mindy, as I look around and see all these people from your life who have believed in you from the beginning, I’m just sorry that none of us doubted you, because I know how much more fun that would make this for you.”According to InStyle, BJ Novak has reportedly been dating TikTok star Delaney Rowe since April 2025.