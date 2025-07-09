How much money does 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Hailey Welch have right now? Net worth explored

Hailey Welch, also known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, rose to fame in 2024. An Instagram clip of her saying the catchphrase went viral on social media, garnering millions of views across the world.
Welch later sold merchandise with the 'Hawk Tuah' phrase, made social media accounts, and earned money through brand deals. She reportedly sold over $65,000 worth of merchandise by the end of June 2024. She also started a podcast named 'Talk Tuah', which saw multiple guests, including Logan Paul, whose company, Betr, also previously sponsored the podcast.
However, following her $HAWK cryptocurrency coin controversy in December 2024, the podcast returned in March 2025 without Betr's sponsorship. With all these businesses and avenues, Hailey Welch's net worth is around $500,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
'Hawk Tuah Girl' Hailey Welch's cryptocurrency controversy explored
In December 2024, Hailey Welch announced the launch of her cryptocurrency token named $HAWK coin. The currency rose to around $500 million but crashed within a matter of minutes to around $60 million. It led to losses worth thousands for numerous investors.
The incident also led to an SEC investigation for potential fraud and wrongdoing. In March 2025, Welch told TMZ,
"For the past few months, I've been cooperating with all the authorities and attorneys, and finally, that work is complete."
The Hawk Tuah Girl's lawyers released a statement following the conclusion of the investigation that read,
"The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey. Because they did not bring any action against her, there are no restrictions on what she can do in regards to crypto or securities in the future."
The controversy sparked major public backlash. Welch paused her Talk Tuah podcast for several months, lost social media followers, and stayed out of the public eye.
On April 1, 2025, she announced the podcast’s return but said they had cut ties with Betr Inc.
A documentary is being made on Hailey Welch
As per Deadline, Bungalow Media + Entertainment is developing a documentary around the Hawk Tuah Girl's rise and fall. The documentary will go into detail about Welch's life before and after her viral video. It will also focus on how social media can affect a person's life, making them a star.
Bungalow Media + Entertainment's CEO, Bob Friedman, said,
"There are very few people who know what it is like to achieve this level of fame and live under the 24/7 microscope known as social media. This documentary will serve as both an inspiring and entertaining story of Haliey’s journey, and a lens into what it means to navigate the risks and rewards that come with living in the public’s eye.”
The documentary will feature interviews from Welch's family, friends, and collaborators as well. It was announced in March 2025, but other details, like the release date, will be revealed later.
