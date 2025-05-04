"Insane crossover" - Fans erupt as Mackenzie Dern teaches Hawk Tuah girl how to choke

Fans have reacted to UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern explaining to viral internet personality Hailey Welch, also known as 'Hawk Tuah Girl,' how to choke someone. Earlier this week, Celebrity Poker Tour hosted its latest event, which featured Dern, Welch, former NFL player Adrian Peterson, and others.
The poker game temporarily stopped when Welch attempted to choke Peterson playfully. The internet personality started receiving instructions from Dern, who stood up and tried to teach her how to fully lock in a submission.
Check out Mackenzie Dern teaching Hailey Welch how to choke someone below:
The footage featuring Dern and Welch was posted on X. It elicited multiple reactions from fans. A user wrote:
"Insane crossover"
Others commented:
"Yo ain’t no way"
"It’s annoying me that she’s not correcting the head placement lmao"
"Who tf put this table together"
Check out a few more reactions below:
With world-class submission skills, Dern has become a contender in the UFC women's strawweight division. The 32-year-old holds a promotional record of 10-5, including five wins by submission. She is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who has previously won gold at the ADCC world championship.
What's next for Mackenzie Dern in the UFC?
Mackenzie Dern last fought in a rematch against Amanda Ribas in January. The women's strawweight contenders first faced off inside the octagon in October 2019, with Ribas winning via unanimous decision. Dern avenged her previous defeat with a third-round armbar submission against Ribas in a fight night main event.
The Brazilian's latest performance-bonus winning submission made her the No. 6-ranked strawweight fighter, while Ribas dropped to No. 7. Dern has also fought and lost against three fighters ranked above her (Jessica Andrade, Amanda Lemos, and Yan Xiaonan).
Therefore, the 32-year-old might face one of those aforementioned opponents in a rematch next time out. Another potential option would be for Dern to face recent title challenger and number two-ranked Tatiana Suarez. The lack of title contenders could put Dern in a position to secure a title shot with one more impressive finish.
Meanwhile, current and two-time UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili last defended her 115-pound title with a unanimous decision win against Suarez in February. The Chinese superstar is expected to face number one-ranked Virna Jandiroba later this year.
Check out Mackenzie Dern's armbar finish against Amanda Ribas below: