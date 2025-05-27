How did Sheldon meet Amy in The Big Bang Theory? Show's writer reveals inspiration behind the middle name of "female Sheldon"

On the May 26 episode of The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast on Spotify, executive producer Lee Aronsohn joined host Jessica Radloff. During a trivia game, she asked, “Where did Sheldon meet Amy?” Lee answered, “On a dating site.”

For those who still can't remember, Amy and Sheldon meet for the first time in season 3 of The Big Bang Theory, when Raj and Howard sign Sheldon up on a dating website. Further in the podcast, they discussed why Amy's role was introduced in The Big Bang Theory.

"During the second season, particularly, I guess, and the third season, we started trying to bring in more women, you know, the girlfriends, more continuing female characters.... I don't wanna take credit for but I do remember the discussion where we came up with the concept that there'd be a female Sheldon, somebody that basically had all his characteristics but in a genetically female form."

Lee Aronsohn also revealed the inspiration behind Amy's middle name, Farah.

"I do remember the discussion. I don't know where Amy and Fowler came from. We did discuss Amy's parents must have conceived her when Farrah Fawcett Majors was big and so that's why her middle name was Farah," Lee told Jessica.

When Sheldon meets Amy for the first time in

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 seasons, has seen the evolution of its characters, mainly Sheldon Cooper, and Amy Farah Fowler played an instrumental role in the emotional development of Cooper.

In the third season's "The Lunar Excitation" episode, Amy, who had a doctorate degree in neurobiology from Harvard University, was introduced. When Sheldon first met Amy in a cafe, he greeted her and said the following,

"Hello Amy Farah Fowler, I'm sorry to inform you that you've been taken in by unsupportable mathematics designed to prey on the gullible and the lonely. Additionally, I'm being blackmailed with a hidden dirty sock."

Amy, who was introduced as "female Sheldon," responded with,

"If that was slang, I'm unfamiliar with it; if it was literal, I share your aversion to soiled hosiery. In any case, I'm here because my mother and I have agreed that I will date at least once a year.... Now, before this goes any further, you should know that all forms of physical contact up to and including coitus are off the table."

The response made Sheldon excited, and he offered Amy a beverage, and from here, all fans have watched their relationship arc. Sheldon proposed to Amy in the season 10 finale both got married in season 11.

What more did Lee Aronsohn talk about in the podcast?

In the May 26 podcast, Lee Aronsohn also gave a detailed account of how Sheldon's iconic three door knocks were created. Lee recalled it was done to give a structure to Cooper's super-organized character. TBBT fans must know how Sheldon cannot resist knocking on the door three times.

The Big Bang Theory is still a comfort watch for many, and fans still dig online to know more about behind the scenes. Those interested fans can check out The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast to know more about the sitcom.

