How did T-Hood die? Perez Hilton reacts to the news of rapper’s death with a broken heart emoji

By Diana George
Published Aug 11, 2025 07:18 GMT
Juiceland With OJ Da Juiceman - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty

Atlanta rapper T-Hood, born Tevin Hood, was fatally shot at his Georgia home on Friday evening. The 33-year-old died after being taken to a nearby hospital. Gwinnett County police are investigating the incident as a homicide, and celebrities such as Perez Hilton have shared their grief over his death.

As reported by TMZ, authorities revealed that officers got a 911 call around 7 PM on August 8, 2025, about a domestic dispute taking place at a house on Lee Road in Lilburn, just outside Atlanta. When officers arrived, they found T-Hood with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders worked on him at the scene before transferring him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the news on X with a broken heart emoji.

"Rapper T-Hood killed in shooting at his Georgia home," he wrote.
Hilton also took to his blog to mention that Hood was a rising star in the Atlanta rap scene with hits such as Perculator, Big Booty, and READY 2 GO. He noted how the artist recently uploaded multiple posts on Instagram promoting an upcoming concert.

Police investigate T-Hood’s fatal shooting as Perez Hilton shares condolences

T-Hood's mother, Yulanda, confirmed his passing to TMZ and put an end to rumors about a party occurring during the time of the shooting. She clarified that the home where the incident occurred belonged to her, though details about the altercation remain undisclosed.

As reported by The Shade Room, Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, daughter of TV star Kirk Frost, shared an Instagram story, asking for privacy and defending her boyfriend from false allegations. She referred to T-Hood as the "love of her life" and stated,

"First off I've been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties. I can't sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE...is no longer here. I want to ask for respect and privacy I won't because I will always defend my baby."
Perez Hilton also expressed his sorrow and condolences in his blog, writing,

"Just awful. And he was so young, too, at just 33 years old. Rest In Peace…"

Police confirmed they detained one person for questioning in connection with the shooting, but authorities did not disclose the motive behind the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to come forward as they try to figure out what happened prior to the rapper's death.

Edited by Divya Singh
