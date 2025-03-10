"I have felt second hand disrespect" - Jennifer Hudson's selfie with Kevin Hart teasing his appearance on her show leaves internet in splits

Kevin Hart will be the special guest in the upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The latter also teased the same with a selfie that she shared through her official account on X (formerly Twitter) on March 10, 2025, which was taken on the set of Jennifer's talk show. The caption reads:

Ad

".@KevinHart4real is here tomorrow."

Notably, the photo grabbed a lot of attention since the actor and comedian's face did not appear in it. Instead, it featured a portion of his head, with Hudson showing her smiling face to the camera. Meanwhile, Hudson did not address the reason for clicking the picture this way.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reportedly, Kevin Hart would be featured on the show as part of the promotion for his animated show Lil Kev. He has portrayed a younger version of himself in the series, and it premiered on BET+ last week on March 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Jennifer Hudson's post to share their reactions to the viral selfie. One of them seemingly referred to how Kevin Hart's face was missing in the photo and wrote:

Ad

"For the first time in my life, I have felt second hand disrespect."

Expand Tweet

Ad

People were spotted reacting hilariously to the photo, with a user saying that he opened the picture expecting to see Hart's face completely.

"Opened the picture thinking I will see the rest of his face," a user wrote on X.

"I opened the picture and still didn't see him. I'm dead," another netizen stated.

"Not me trying to open the photo thinking it'll show the rest of him," an X reaction mentioned.

Ad

Among other responses, an individual also made fun of Jennifer Hudson's caption. However, another user also expressed his excitement to watch the episode.

"Thought she was tryna make us guess the celebrity until I read that caption," one netizen said.

"This why I don't take pics with people," another netizen commented on X.

"Looks like it's going to be an epic episode with Kevin Hart! Can't wait to see what's in store!" an X user reacted.

Ad

Kevin Hart's new show focuses on his childhood days

As mentioned, the 45-year-old's latest animated series premiered on BET+. Hart spoke about the show during his interview with BET a day after Lil Kev arrived, saying that he feels better when he recreates certain moments from his life and people can relate to the same.

Kevin Hart also mentioned that it makes the audience laugh through animation. He additionally shared the reasons for creating the show.

Ad

"Now was the right time to do it because it finally came to life. I've been trying to develop it for the longest. And any opportunity that I can tell my story, I jump to it. When I have an opportunity to be creative and do it from the times of old, it's exciting to me," he said.

Ad

Apart from playing the lead, Kevin has additionally served as an executive producer. It also features many other popular faces among the main cast members, such as Cree Summer, Wanda Sykes, and Affion Crockett, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback