"I saw him shape-shift- in the bedroom" — Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victim Juliette Bryant compares late s*x offender to a "devil"

Juliette Bryant, another alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, came forward to talk about the late s*x offender. In an interview on @TheProjectUnity released on March 6, 2025, Bryant likened Epstein to a "devil" and claimed that he had "shape-shifted" in front of her. During the interview, while discussing her experience with Epstein, she stated:

“I saw him shape shift in the bedroom…”

The interviewer asked what she meant by that, to which she replied:

“Well, when I was in the bedroom with him because he used to take me into that small bedroom. And it was always dark and really cold. And then it was almost like when he was org*sming or something like I looked at him and suddenly, His face grew big like this, and then I saw these huge black eyes like this. Then a big mouth with this horrible tongue and like this sort of dragon horn stuff, which is almost like the devil.”

The interview took place nearly three years after Bryant first spoke with The Daily Beast about her alleged initial encounter with Jeffrey Epstein. According to the outlet's report dated April 5, 2022, she was approached by a colleague of Epstein while she and a friend were at a cocktail lounge in Cape Town.

Upon discovering that Juliette was an aspiring model, the woman, an American actress named Naja Hill, suggested introducing her to her "billionaire" friend Jeffrey. Hill falsely claimed that Epstein owned Victoria's Secret and could help launch Bryant's career.

Another alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim opened up about her experience with the s*x offender

Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 (Image via Getty)

In the @TheProjectUnity interview, Juliette Bryant talked about her alleged s*xual encounter with Jeffrey Epstein and added she had painted the late s*x offender's physical features, which she later burnt.

“You know, I mean, I can't really explain what I saw because I saw like, I mean, I can explain it, but it's so hard. You know, I did paint it, but I burnt that painting because I just hated it..”

She continued:

“I saw him turn into this horrible creepy. And, and I've never seen, I wasn't on drugs. I wasn't drinking alcohol. Nothing like that was allowed. A lot of people think there were parties going on there…”

Juliette Bryant continued by explaining that no parties or alcohol were present at Epstein's place. Moreover, although she did smoke, she had to do so at a considerable distance. Additionally, she was required to wash her hands after each smoking session.

She concluded:

“You know, I could have been dragged. I don't know, you know, because again, when you're in a place like that, they could slip something in your drink, you know, in your water or in your food. And it's never known…”

Bryant has previously shared her experience with Jeffrey Epstein. In her first extensive media interview with The Daily Beast in April 2022, she detailed how she survived Epstein's s*x ring. Initially, she had consented to meet with Epstein and Naja Hill at a restaurant. She also claimed to have seen Bill Clinton dining with Epstein at the restaurant during this meeting.

Additionally, Juliette Bryant shared her experience in the 2022 BBC show House of Maxwell, discussing how she was s*xually abused by Epstein after he tricked her into accompanying him to the island. In the documentary's trailer, Juliette stated:

“I was ordered to go to her room at least three times a day. At that time there were even more girls. At that time I saw at least 60 girls coming and going, at least.”

Bryant mentioned that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend who oversaw the girls, was also present.

Juliette Bryant further detailed her alleged escape and experiences with the Epstein network during her appearance on the Boom Play program on February 9, 2025. She recalled how she once woke up in a lab naked. She vowed to uncover the truth about what had happened to her.

Prior to this trauma, Bryant had been a healthy and active young woman, but she revealed that she subsequently suffered from intense panic episodes, which ultimately led to her hospitalization.

On the other hand, as per The Daily Beast, Naja Hill denied ever taking Juliette Bryant to Jeffrey Epstein.

