 "I thought they had strong evidence?" — Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively's shady move of removing emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni

The legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is currently in the discovery phase. Amid this, the Gossip Girl alum has dropped the "emotional distress" charges filed against Baldoni. As reported by People on June 2, the development came after Baldoni's team sought an order to compel Blake Lively to share her medical records corroborating her claims.

However, Lively's legal team called the move a "streamlining" of the case. Pop culture commentator and podcaster Zack Peter, who has been actively covering the case, reacted to the update. On June 3, Zack took to X to share his thoughts:

"Blake Lively’s legal team says they want to drop the claims of “emotional distress” to help “streamline” and “focus” her lawsuit. Like, WHAT…?...I thought they had strong evidence? And now when compelled to turn it over… suddenly they need to “streamline” their lawsuit??"

In another post, Zack shared a snippet of a June 2 report from Variety, which noted that it's unusual for a plaintiff to withdraw such claims midway through a case, especially given that seeking medical records is an "inevitable part of the discovery process." Above the snippet, Zack wrote:

"Wow, even Variety admits this is a shocking and “unusual” thing for someone in Blake’s case to do — withdraw their claims of emotional distress."

More details about Blake Lively withdrawing her "emotional distress" claims against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has made serious allegations against Justin Baldoni, including claims of sexual harassment and allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign. According to People, Lively also made "emotional distress" allegations in her original filing, asserting that her co-star's behavior during the shoot had an "emotional impact” on her.

As reported by Variety on June 2, the withdrawal of the emotional distress claims was revealed in a court filing by Baldoni's lawyers, who are seeking to compel Lively to sign a HIPAA release. This would grant them access to Lively's medical information, including her therapy notes.

The Monday filing by Baldoni lawyers stated:

"Instead of complying with the medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims. However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice."

The filing further noted that this move means that Lively neither wants to disclose her medical records to support her "emotional distress" claims nor intends to give up her right to refile the case after the closing of the discovery window. According to Law Insider, "withdrawal with prejudice" means the application cannot be reinstated.

Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, responded to this filing and told People:

“Once again, this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt. We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage.”

The counter lawsuits filed by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled for trial in March 2026.

