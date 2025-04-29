"In his Kanye West era" — Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Bieber's cryptic posts about "God," "gossips," and "lies"

Journalist and podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to Justin Bieber's alleged cryptic posts about "God," "gossips," and "lies.” He took to X on April 28, 2025, and shared a tweet about his blog post on the topic and wrote,

“#JustinBieber is in his #KanyeWest era!”

Hilton also posted on his blog that Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 23, to discuss all of his "flaws" amid rumours concerning his substance abuse and health.

Bieber claimed that despite everything, his faith never wavered, as he wrote in the Instagram post,

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe I’m too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day. The same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us.”

Justin Bieber uploaded cryptic posts about his faith and God on Instagram

Justin Bieber wrote alleged cryptic posts on Instagram on April 23 and wrote:

“Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God’s good plans for our life. I’m choosing today to allow God’s love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective, and not make my day about trying to prove myself. Join me if you want.”

Additionally, as per Hilton, on Thursday, April 24, Justin Bieber spoke up against all of the "gossip" that was circulating about him online.

Bieber shared his own Instagram story where he reportedly talked about his "guilt". The post read:

“The feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading ur bible. But just receive that god forgives. The MESSAGE is FORGIVENESS”

Then, seemingly in response to all the criticism he's been reportedly facing lately, Bieber wrote:

“They treat me like a*s out here, but if I did remember that I am flawed too and god forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful because when I’m really honest I can be mean and hurtful too”

Further addressing what he referred to as all the “lies” on the internet, Justin Bieber went on:

“My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there’s other s**t I do I’m not proud of that god is gracious with.”

He then addressed the reported rumours circulating about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and wrote:

“Hurt people hurt people. And honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em.”

Justin Bieber further posted a follow-up to the story post that said, "Your Bible can't save you." Lastly, he posted a screenshot of a message he wrote on his Instagram that read:

“The enemy can’t win cuz I belong to the winner.”

Hilton brought up Kanye West's X post in reference to these posts. According to the Week's February 9 report, West wrote a bunch of anti-semitic tweets. The deleted one, which gained a lot of attention, read:

"I'm a N*zi. I don't like or trust no Jewish person and this is completely sober with no Hennessy. You can get money with Jewish people but they always gonna steal... Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people. I love Hitler..."

Additionally, as per Economic Times’ March 6 report, when he live-tweeted President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, March 4, he again faced criticism. Doing the same, he took to X and wrote:

“TRUMPS ADDRESS... WOKENESS IS BAD WOKENESS IS TROUBLE ITS GONE THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has never explained the Instagram posts as of yet.

