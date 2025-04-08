"It was a huge long linear group of lights": Tennessee resident recounts witnessing enormous "cigar shaped" UFO back in 1989

The latest episode of the paranormal encounters podcast, UFO Chronicles, hosted and produced by Nik Hunter, was released on April 6, 2025. The episode, titled The Nashville UFO Encounter, saw Hunter welcome Adam, an eyewitness, who spoke about his experience of seeing a craft in Hermitage, Tennessee, around 1989.

During his conversation with the host, Adam shared how he had seen a "cigar-shaped" object in the sky when he was in a car with his family. Adam said that he was nine years old at the time and was in the car with his mother and grandmother as they were driving through a dimly lit, sparsely populated area.

He noted that he could vaguely remember the moment when his grandmother pointed at the sky and asked him what it was. He recalled what they saw, adding that since it was "not very far from" them, his grandmother convinced his mother to pull over.

“There was a huge, long, linear group of lights, floating in the sky. So we continued to look at it for just a moment. It was huge and was just right over this field. It's just not very far from us at all," the podcast guest said.

Adam continued to describe the craft's appearance, stating that the whole thing was unexplainable. He noted that it was illuminated with lights in its background, and believed that it was what gave the craft its cigar-like appearance.

He added that at the time, he couldn't "see the outline of the craft," and that all he saw were the lights. Adam noted that at the very front of the craft was a "very ominous, bright, red light" and that all the lights were stationary. He recalled that all the lights behind the craft were "randomly placed," but that they made the shape of "what would be kind of a cigar."

"It got really weird when it started to move" - Adam's 1989 encounter with the cigar-shaped UFO in Tennessee

An eyewitness named Adam appeared on the UFO Chronicles podcast on April 6, 2025, and discussed his UFO sighting from 1989 with the host Nik Hunter. Adam told Hunter that the craft he saw with his mother and grandmother measured around 14-24 inches in length and width, and was close to the ground.

He added that despite the craft being very close to them, it didn't make a sound and remained stationary for a while. However, he recalled that panic began setting in when the craft started to move after about 90 seconds of stillness. After a while, it gradually picked up speed and began to disappear into the sky.

Adam recalled how the whole situation was "very odd," noting that things got "really weird when it started to move." He said that the craft was initially hovering in one place, without "moving an inch," but it soon began to "to move very slowly."

“Suddenly one lady screamed, 'Oh, my God, it's moving faster now.' At that time it had moved a long way across the sky. It was noticeably moving faster, still very bright," Adam told the host.

Later in the podcast, Adam reflected on how the 1989 craft sighting ignited his deep interest in UFOS and outer space. He also recounted other encounters he had after the 1989 incident. These included sightings of orbs and other plasma-like substances.

UFO Chronicles is a supernatural and conspiracy podcast where real people share true stories of their encounters with the paranormal and the unexplained. Every episode of the UFO Chronicles Podcast is available on Spotify.

