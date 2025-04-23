"It was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair" - Meghan Markle recalls how Highbrow Hippie founder Kadi Lee fixed her  hair color 

During the April 22, 2025, episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, sat down for an interview with hair colorist and founder of Highbrow Hippie, Kadi Lee. During their conversation, Markle shared an incident from the COVID-19 pandemic when she "reached for some box dye" to refresh her hair color.

Ad

"And because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, 'I'm gonna look just like she does on the box…' Instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair," Markle recalled.

According to a Page Six article dated April 22, 2025, unfortunately for the royal, the dye job didn't turn out as she had hoped. The dye gave her a blue-toned black shade, and she compared it to Elvira's look from the 1988 horror movie Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

Ad

Trending

During the episode, Meghan Markle also explained how she first met Lee after reaching out to her friend and hairstylist Serge Normant—who did her hair for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry—for help fixing the dye mishap. She recalled how Normant told her, "You need to see Kadi," adding:

"And you came over. I mean, we were masked and all the things. It was such an interesting time, but I remember that day so well."

Ad

Following that incident, Markle ditched box dye for good and began seeing Lee as her go-to colorist. The two also formed a close friendship. The 43-year-old shared that she and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, even call Lee "Auntie Kadi."

"Our kids love Auntie Kadi… it's my favorite when they run out to your car," she added.

Meghan Markle opens up about her hair struggles during college days in the latest podcast episode

Confessions of a Female Founder podcast cover (Image via Spotify)

In the April 22 episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle opened up about the challenges she faced with her hair during her college years—particularly during her time as a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Northwestern University.

Ad

Sharing a candid memory, Meghan reflected on how she navigated styling her hair before modern tools were easily accessible. She explained that instead of using today's widely available plug-in flat irons, she relied on a more unconventional method—heating a flat iron directly on a stove.

"When I was at Northwestern and I moved into Kappa [Kappa Gamma], our sorority there, I don't even think they made plug-in flat irons at the time… If they did, I didn't know where they were because I had the little stove with the flat iron that would go in and have a paper towel on the side," she recalled.

Ad

She also described the reactions from her sorority sisters, many of whom didn't understand what she was doing or why.

"And I remember most of the girls in the sorority who were not Black saying, 'What's that smell? Is hair burning?' And it was just what you would do to figure out how to grapple with this texture of hair," she added.

Ad

The April 22 episode isn't the first time Meghan has shared her hair journey. As per People Magazine report dated November 15, 2024, during the launch of Kadi Lee's hair care line from Highbrow Hippie at Gjelina in Venice, California, Meghan Markle revealed another personal detail from her past.

"I was using boxed dye when I met her!" She told People

Meghan Markle's Confessions of a Female Founder is a podcast produced by Archewell Audio Productions. The podcast debuted on April 8, 2025, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More