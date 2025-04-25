"Josh was like, 'I want the Blue French horn'"- Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas reveal the fate of HIMYM's iconic props after filming ended

How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor, who played the character of Ted Mosby in the show, and Craig Thomas, the creator of the show, recently revealed the fate of the sitcom’s iconic props, including the Blue French horn, after filming ended.

During their How We Made Your Mother podcast’s April 25 episode, while discussing the future of the props used in the show, Josh Radnor said:

“So Craig, talk a little bit about what happens to the stuff people want to know…”

To this, Craig said:

“Yeah, I mean, we, you couldn't rob it during the production because God knows we were, we were at callbacky show. We brought things back on that show. And so you had to keep stuff, they had to keep stuff. And then at the end, yeah, it was a little bit of a free for all.”

He continued:

“Josh was like, ‘I want the blue French horn.’ You were just so clear. You're like, I want that one. And yeah, there was no one, there was no one else who would like to claim it…”

Additionally, as per Cinema Blend’s March 31 report, during the same podcast, Josh Radnor recalled that the props department reportedly asked him and the other cast members whether they wanted to save anything from the show after it had concluded. He decided to take the Blue French Horn, which is reportedly now hanging in his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home.

How We Made Your Mother podcast host Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas discussed the props of the show post production

Meanwhile, while talking about the fate of the props during the same podcast episode, Craig asked:

“Did someone take the jukebox? Did Carter take the jukebox?”

To this, Josh Radnor said:

“No, I don't think anybody took the jukebox. I have one of the two red hero boots in my apartment.. If anyone is watching on YouTube, there is the purple giraffe right there..”

Craig then added:

“Yeah, we all took stuff.. wardrobe things like that…”

Meanwhile, as per the same Cinema Bland article, during the podcast, Craig Thomas was asked by Josh Radnor to describe the reasoning behind his and writer Carter Bays' decision to include the Blue French Horn in the narrative.

To this, Craig said:

“We knew we wanted Ted to have to bring something in this sort of elemental storytelling way. Like… he’s got to bring the heroine a gift to gain entry into her lair. You know what I mean?... And then it was like, ‘Let’s think of something memorable that could hang on a wall.’ And that was the way we got to that…”

Josh Radnor then mentioned how his character of How I Met Your Mother, Ted, had probably never committed an act of thievery before. Thomas then admitted seeing him and the gang discussing the first time they stole anything might have made for a great episode.

This wasn’t the first time they talked about the horn on the podcast. During the March 24 episode, while speaking about the pilot episode of the show, the duo questioned why the pilot episode is always the first one in a sitcom.

Alek Lev, who was their evening guest, proposed the name of the first episode should be the Blue French Horn.

For context, in the Pilot episode, Ted Mosby took Robin Scherbatsky (played by Cobie Smulders) out on a date to a restaurant called Carmichaels, marking the first appearance of the Blue French Horn.

When Robin spotted the horn there, she declared she wanted one for her flat. Ted then steals it for her later in the episode in order to fulfil the wish.

