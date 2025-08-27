"Just when you thought Disney couldn't make it any worse": Valuetainment hosts react after Snoop Dogg slams Lightyear for LGBTQ representation

Snoop Dogg recently expressed his annoyance with the LGBTQ representation in Disney's 2022 movie Lightyear. The rapper appeared on the August 20 episode of It’s Giving Podcast, wherein he shared an instance when he went to watch a movie with his grandchildren. He recalled that while watching the movie, his grandson asked a few questions about the same-sex couple shown in the movie. He said,

"My grandson in the middle of the movie like Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman. Oh s*it I didn't come in for this s*it I just came to watch the goddamn movie... They just said she and she had a baby. They both women's. How did she have a baby?... I'm scared to go to the movies. Like y'all throwing me in the middle of s*it that I don't have an answer for."

PBD Podcast @PBDsPodcast “Didn't Come Here For This Sh#t” - Snoop Dogg SLAMS Disney Over LGBTQ Movie Indoctrination @patrickbetdavid @TomEllsworth @VincentOshana @sostalksmoney

The issue was recently discussed by Patrick Bet-David and his co-hosts on the PBD podcast August 25 episode. The reaction clip was also shared on the Valuetainment channel, which is another channel of PBD. Valuetainment hosts played Snoop Dogg's recent video, and Bet-David asked Vincent Oshana to share his thoughts on Snoop Dogg's comments on Lightyear.

"This is a Disney movie. just when you thought Disney couldn't make it any worse and you thought that they were going to be changing, they find a freaking way for the last decade... I don't think Disney is changing uh changing gears. I think they're still making stuff like this," Vincent said.

What more did the Valuetainment panel discuss about Snoop Dogg's reaction to Lightyear?

In the podcast episode, Vincent Oshana said such a representation is like "grooming." He added that it is not by accident and they are doing it "on purpose. "Continuing on the conversation, Patrick Bet-David said that Kathleen Kennedy was the one "responsible for a lot of this woke stuff," adding that she's stepping away at the end of this year. PBD further said,

"I think bad ideas have consequences and they're paying a price right now where guys like Snoop are talking about it. Like, when would you have thought Snoop would have said something like this?"

PBD then asked Tom Ellsworth to share his views on the topic. Picking up on the discussion, Ellsworth said that, keeping aside Snoop Dogg's remarks, when people go for a movie with kids, they just want to watch a movie and don't want to "decode things." He further commented on two different sides of such representation in the movies.

"I think if you're doing movies for kids, you know, remember one person's grooming is another person's, oh, 'we're just recognizing society and we're normalizing.' So that's the two sides of it and that's the argument it's going to make," Tom Ellsworth said.

He added that the "artistic liberal" side includes such ideas in the name of "representing everyone." He reiterated that many others call it "grooming," but it gets more traction when someone like Snoop Dogg says something on the matter, given he also comes from an artistic side.

"All of a sudden, Snoop, who comes from the artistic side, says something about it and it gets traction. And guess what? Do they call him Do they call him bigoted? Do they call him discriminatory against gays? No. Because he comes from their side, and they don't know what to do with us," Ellsworth added.

Disney's movie Lightyear, on which Snoop Dogg commented, was a 2022 spinoff of Pixar’s Toy Story. The movie shows the origin story of Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. In the movie, Buzz's best friend Alisha Hawthorne was married to Kiko, which represents an LGBTQ relationship.

