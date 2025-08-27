Megyn Kelly raves about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement, implores Grammy winner to stay "out of politics"

Political commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement during the August 27, 2025, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube. While Kelly cheered for the couple’s happiness, she also criticized the singer’s political involvement.“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged..Again, not her fan politically, but I don’t care… I hope they have a wonderful, happy life together. I hope they make a bunch of beautiful children, and um, I hope she stays out of politics,” Kelly remarked.Her comments about politics referenced Swift’s interview with Vogue on August 8, 2019. At the time, Swift explained that she had realized the importance of using her platform to speak for marginalized communities.“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male…I didn’t realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of,” Swift said.That same year, Taylor Swift released the music video for You Need to Calm Down. It featured prominent queer celebrities and ended with a call for fans to sign a petition supporting the Equality Act. This bill was designed to protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in workplaces, housing, schools, and other public spaces.Kelly criticized this shift, arguing that when artists take political stances, they risk dividing their audience.“However, she went political, and like anybody who does that in the arts, they risk alienating half the countr,y and she’s done that. She’s done that very effectively. So, I’m really not her fan,” Kelly added.She then referenced the massive success of Swift’s Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 through 2025, suggesting that Swift’s career thrived when her focus was purely on music.Kelly added that she hoped Swift’s recent experiences would encourage her to concentrate on her artistry rather than her political views. She said life would be “easier and better” if the singer simply let audiences enjoy her music without weighing in on LGBTQ policies.What else did Megyn Kelly say about Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce?Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned podcast video, Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.Swift had announced the news of her engagement via Instagram on August 26, 2025.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the announcement, Kelly expressed genuine support for the couple.She explained that she admired Swift for finding stability and settling down with someone she loved. Kelly also believed there was significance in Swift choosing someone like Travis Kelce with a grounded, traditional presence.“I think it’s great she finally found love. I really do. I I am rooting for them. I think it’s not a coincidence that the person she ultimately decided to settle down with is a real man,” she added.Kelly then described Kelce as embodying the qualities of toughness and masculinity that she felt many women valued. She contrasted him with what she characterized as less traditional partners, suggesting that Swift’s attraction to Kelce made sense.“(He) is like a football player, you know, tough guy who doesn’t really take a lot of sh*t from people… that’s generally attractive to most women who don’t want, you know, someone… in a scooter with a man bun,” she remarked.The conservative commentator also tied Swift’s southern roots and early career in country music to her choice of Travis Kelce. She argued that it was “no accident” that he ultimately won her heart. She further added that to her, the reasons why Kelce &quot;would be attracted to Taylor Swift&quot; were &quot;obvious.&quot;At the same time, Kelly clarified that she was not personally a fan of Swift. But she acknowledged her success and resilience, noting that she respected the “empire” Swift had built for herself.“I’m not a Taylor Swift fan for many reasons. I mean, I respect the empire she’s built. I do. Yeah, I do. I respect the empire she’s built. I respect that she stood up for herself, and she’s got some modicum of talent,” Kelly said.Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a busy year ahead.Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is set to be released on October 3, 2025. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is gearing up for his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.