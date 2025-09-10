Kristin Cavallari announces indefinite hiatus from 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, declares she deleted TikTok & changed her number: Details explored

In the latest episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, television personality and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari announced she is indefinitely stepping away from the show. She stated it was important to take this step for herself, to regain her peace and take control of her personal life in this new &quot;rebellious&quot; phase of her life.Kristin Cavallari disclosed on September 9 that this change became possible only after an extensive digital detox. She deleted TikTok from her phone and changed her personal mobile number. &quot;I've just decided protecting my peace is the most important thing for me,&quot; she said, adding that she wants to be selective about the information she lets into her world. According to the Laguna Beach alum, this sudden change occurred because she was in a &quot;funk&quot; after going through media tractions for her recent show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, in which she felt too accessible with external negative energies and opinions, particularly through social media algorithms that constantly fed her content about herself. She clarified that even passive consumption through this type of exposure was extremely exhausting, saying, &quot;If I'm being completely honest, it really drives me crazy. And even though I purposely don't read comments on TikTok or Instagram, I inevitably do see them...I don't want all of those opinions to have access to me because the thing is, I would never normally have access to all of these opinions about me if it wasn't for social media.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin Cavallari on phone as &quot;numbing agent,&quot; podcast hiatusThe digital detox also applies to her home life. Kristin Cavallari is quite vocally concerned that smartphones are &quot;numbing agents,&quot; which keep people from processing their own thoughts or thinking through their experiences, as well as having time to truly appreciate reality.She talked about being strict with parental controls on her children's devices and her intention to replace their nighttime screen time with family evening activities, such as board games and walks, as she values the limited time she has with her kids growing up.Kristin Cavallari's response was to be highly selective about her accessibility. She described her journey of deciding who would receive her new number, sending it via text only to people she had recently spoken to or texted.&quot;The phone is definitely a numbing agent. It is a numbing agent that is creating zombies, yet it's also preying on insecurities and enhancing them,&quot; she said. &quot;I was very selective with who I gave my new number...I figure if someone is important to me and is supposed to be in my life, they'll figure out a way to get a hold of me.&quot;Cavallari has also announced that Let's Be Honest will be on a break. While no return date has been announced, she promised to keep listeners updated and stated that when the podcast returns, it would start with a few rewatch episodes of The Hills. In the meantime, she plans to use her break learning Italian on Rosetta Stone and spending time with her family. Kristin Cavallari wrapped up the episode by thanking her supporters, mentioning that the podcast was her &quot;dream job&quot; and allowed her to be her true self after years on reality television. Stay tuned for more updates.