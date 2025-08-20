"I think it’s reckless": Jay Cutler lashes out at ex-wife Kristin Cavallari for false no-alimony claims 3 years after divorce

Retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, finalized their divorce in 2022. It has been three years since their divorce. On Friday's episode of the "Take It Outside" podcast, Cutler dropped some interesting details about his separation from Cavallari.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback reflected on his divorce timeline and criticized his ex-wife's claims for never receiving alimony money from Cutler.

"Let’s think about this logically," Cutler said [Timestamp: 15:15]. "‘Not a penny.’ OK. Married for, I don’t know, seven years or so, three kids. You can go and see how much I made in the NFL. It’s online. You can see the contract from year to year and the total amount at the end of 12 years."

While Cutler has mostly avoided talking about his relationship with Cavallari in the past, on Friday, he didn't hold back on his words, calling out her false claims.

“It’s irresponsible. I think it’s reckless," Cutler said. "I think it’s borderline slander to insinuate that there was zero dollars split during the marriage that each side got... It’s insanity. It’s completely false, completely untrue. It is, it just is. I’ve got a divorce decree. I’ve got something that’s signed by the judge - it’s like, 67 pages - it says the number breakdown.”

Kristin Cavallari made major claims regarding divorce alimony from ex-husband Jay Cutler

According to "Page Six", it was during one of her “Honestly Cavallari" podcast episodes that she claimed to have received not even a single "penny" out of the divorce from Jay Cutler.

“I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband. I didn’t get any money from our divorce, so let’s just clear that up. Thank you," she said.

The two met each other in 2010 and a year later got engaged. Shortly after exchanging rings, the two called off their engagement in July 2011. However, they ended up getting back together the same year, and in June 2013, they got married in Nashville.

Their marriage lasted for seven years before it ended in April 2020. Together, the couple shares three kids: Saylor, Jaxon and Camden.

