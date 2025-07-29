  • home icon
By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Jul 29, 2025 11:35 GMT
Members of the New York City Police Department Crime Scene Unit work at the scene (Image via Getty)
Members of the New York City Police Department Crime Scene Unit work at the scene (Image via Getty)

Piers Morgan recently praised the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for "risking" their lives during a fatal shooting carried out by a Manhattan shooter on the afternoon of July 28 in a midtown Manhattan office building.

The shooting that reportedly took place around 6 pm local time (22:00 GMT) at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan left five people dead, among them the Manhattan shooter, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, and 36-year-old New York City police officer Didarul Islam, who was working security at that time, per the BBC.

Shane Tamura, who reportedly turned the M4 assault-style rifle on himself, opened fire in the lobby before continuing on the 33rd floor of the building, which houses major businesses, including the National Football League (NFL), Blackstone, and KPMG.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan took to X on July 29 to praise the NYPD and criticize those demanding to "defund the police."

"Horrific. The NYPD were absolute heroes today, risking their lives - and in at least one confirmed case, sacrificing their lives - to protect the public from this maniac. Remember this when idiots demand: 'Defund the police,'" Morgan stated.
According to NBC News, the Manhattan shooter was a former football player at Granada Hills Charter School in 2015, during his senior year.

NFL employee "seriously injured" by Manhattan shooter now in stable condition — reports

In a statement reported by The New York Times, Roger Goodell, the league’s president, confirmed that the NFL employee who was previously reported to be in severe condition following the shooting is now stable.

However, not much information has been released by the authorities about the other two victims, a man and a woman who were brought to Bellevue Hospital and passed away.

According to the outlet, during a press conference following the shooting, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that Didarul Islam was the first person killed when the Manhattan shooter entered the lobby of the building at 6:28 p.m., before shooting a security guard and two others. Surprisingly, he let a woman leave the elevator unharmed before moving up to the 33rd floor, where he shot another person and then took his own life.

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way, he made the ultimate sacrifice — shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived, a hero," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press conference.
Tisch further revealed that upon searching, authorities found a backpack, medications prescribed to the shooter, a rifle case with bullets, a loaded revolver, extra ammunition, and magazines in his car.

She also stated that the shooter had a history of mental health issues and had acted alone.

"According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura, has a documented mental health history. His motives are still under investigation and we are working to understand why he targeted this particular location."
The Manhattan shooter, who drove cross-country through Colorado, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest.

Edited by Divya Singh
