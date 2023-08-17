"He didn't realize who I am in New York" - Dillon Danis reveals how he saved Logan Paul from "getting murdered"

Back in June of 2022, Logan Paul claimed that his feud with Dillon Danis took an ugly turn. According to Paul, 'El Jefe’s' accomplice pointed a gun at Mike Majlak, Paul’s friend and co-host of his Impaulsive podcast. He stated that things were brought under control and nobody was hurt. However, the MMA fighter has now come forward and shared his version of the incident.

While speaking on the Full Send podcast during a recent interview, Dillon Danis claimed that it was actually him that saved Logan Paul from getting shot that night in Manhattan, New York. It seems that Paul and Danis are referring to the same incident as both versions of the story state that Danis was on crutches when the drama unfolded.

In this version of the story, Logan Paul was visibly scared when Dillon Danis arrived at the party. The BJJ ace claimed that he had nothing to do with the incident and in fact, stopped things from taking an ugly turn. The 29-year-old recounted:

“He came over to the table and he was like, ‘Can you pinky promise me you’re not gonna do anything?’ I pinky promised and I was like, ‘yeah, whatever’. We’re talking and then that whole sh** happened. He didn’t realize who I am in New York or the connections I have, and, the next thing that happened was, like, I stopped him from getting murdered that night. Because they were going to shoot him in the back of the head. I was like, ‘bro, I don’t want him to die. Just calm down’.”

According to 'El Jefe', Logan Paul has not returned to New York since that day.

You can watch Danis narrate the incident in the video below:

Dillon Danis pushes Logan Paul to send a cease-and-desist letter

The Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, have been feuding with Dillon Danis for a while now. The YouTuber-turned-boxers are known for their ability to get in their opponents’ heads with consistent public drama and one-upping games. However, Dillon Danis seems to be getting the better of Logan Paul ahead of their scheduled boxing match on October 14.

Danis has been posting old pictures of Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal with her previous partners in an attempt to beat Logan Paul before they set foot inside the boxing ring. While Paul has refused to react publicly to Danis’ tactics, he has sent a cease-and-desist letter to ‘El Jefe’. Danis has labeled this as an act of ‘crying’ and he has refused to stop posting the pictures.

It will be interesting to see if this motivates or demoralizes Logan Paul when he fights Danis on October 14 in the 6-round boxing match.