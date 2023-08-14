Dillon Danis says Logan Paul has been 'crying to the promoters' about their fight amid cease and desist controversy

Dillon Danis is set to return to combat sports after more than four years of inactivity when he faces Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14th. The mixed martial artist has spent much of the pre-fight build-up targeting the social media personality, as well as his fiancee, on Twitter.

While Paul has hardly responded publicly, he has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Danis. The Bellator welterweight took to Twitter on Sunday to call his opponent out, stating:

"I'm suggesting 12 rounds in the ring to test if you can silence me like a man, but you're staying quiet. Instead, you're crying to the promoters and issuing cease and desist letters pussy. @LoganPaul"

Dillon Danis previously shared that the Misfits promotion, who is behind the card featuring his bout with Logan Paul, has threatened to call off the fight if he does not stop tweeting about his opponent:

"apparently Misfits is censoring me saying i went to far and threatening to pull the fight wtf 😂"

Check out Dillon Danis' tweets to Logan Paul below:

Dillon Danis' tweets to Logan Paul

Despite the threat of the bout being canceled, Dillon Danis has continued to target Logan Paul via social media. The former will be making his boxing debut and has not competed in combat sports since 2019. The latter, who competes in the WWE, will return to the boxing ring for the first time since 2021.

Conor McGregor reveals that he will train Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have trained together since 2016 and remain friends. 'The Notorious' recently made an appearance at the heavyweight boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, where he revealed that he will be training 'El Jefe', stating:

"Dillon will win, for sure. They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I know Dillon for years and I've trained with him many times. I've helped him. I'm guiding him. I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win. So, I hope the lad shows up. He tried to pull a bill on us if we don't show up. We're gonna see. We're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on training Dillon Danis here.

McGregor added that he spent a month training with Danis in New York earlier this year. He noted that while his training partner had previously been in a bad spot mentally, he is now in a great place.