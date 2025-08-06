Michael Knowles reacts to Billie Eilish’s viral comment in Dublin being slammed as “racist,” calls it “racially aware”

Billie Eilish recently sparked controversy during her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour stop in Dublin after making remarks about the crowd’s appearance, leading to accusations of racism. Conservative commentator Michael Knowles has since weighed in, defending the singer’s comments as “racially aware” rather than racist.During her performance at Dublin’s 3Arena on July 26, 2025, Billie Eilish, who has often spoken about her Irish heritage, expressed excitement about being in a place where many people resembled her.&quot;As you guys know, I’m Irish, so it’s cool to be here,” she said to the audience. “Obviously, I am not from here, but it’s really cool to come somewhere and, like, everyone looks exactly like you, and you’re all just as pasty as me, I love it...It just makes me feel so seen.&quot;While the audience cheered, Eilish's comments sparked backlash online, with critics calling them racially insensitive.On August 5, 2025, Michael Knowles responded to the backlash on his podcast, The Michael Knowles Show. He questioned whether Billie Eilish's comments were &quot;racist&quot; or simply identifying a common heritage. He said:&quot;Is that racist? Is that racist to say? [...] It's racially aware. It involves race. It makes claims about race that are not politically correct. But is it racist? Is it wrong? Is it immoral? No.&quot;Michael Knowles' comments about Billie Eilish's remarks exploredPolitical commentator, Michael Knowles, continued to defend Billie Eilish's comments, arguing that finding comfort in shared physical or cultural traits is a natural human tendency.&quot;It's okay to enjoy being around people who resemble you. Whether in behavior, whether in education, whether in culture, or even whether in appearance,&quot; he said.He compared the sentiment to familial bonds, noting that most people would feel closer and have an &quot;affinity&quot; for people who looked like them. He also framed the controversy as part of a broader social debate around discussions of race.&quot;There are two errors in modern life when it comes to race. One is thinking that race means everything, and one is thinking that race means nothing...Yes, it's okay to have a sense of community based on all manner of shared traits, including appearance. But you don't want to make an idol out of these things to the point that you engage in cruelty or immorality,&quot; he said.On August 1, Actress Jameela Jamil also defended Billie Eilish in a TikTok video, claiming that the outrage had been blown out of proportion. The actress and activist questioned whether observers genuinely believed Eilish, a vocal advocate for progressive politics, had instantly turned &quot;racist white supremacist doing a eugenics dog whistle&quot; or if people were just &quot;bored and scared about all the big, scary things happening in the world&quot; and taking it out on the singer.Billie Eilish has not yet responded publicly to the controversy. Her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will conclude on November 23, 2025.