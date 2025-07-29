  • home icon
  • “Such an odd thing to say” — Netizens react to Billie Eilish claiming she feels seen after being around people who look like her in Ireland 

By Devangee
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:47 GMT
Billie Eilish Performs at The O2 - Source: Getty
On July 26, 2025, Billie Eilish performed at Dublin’s 3Arena, where she paused mid-show to speak about her Irish heritage and the comfort of being among people who resemble her in looks. According to a Complex report dated July 29, 2025, the singer told the crowd:

"You’re all just as pasty as me, it’s so amazing. It makes me feel so seen."
There has been a mixed bag of reactions on social media following the singer's comments at the Dublin concert, with some calling the statement "odd."

"I like her but this is genuinely such an odd thing to say like wow," one X user said.
Some other social media users echoed this sentiment, asking for clarification as to what Billie Eilish meant by her comment, and pointing out that the phrasing of the comment could have been better.

"what did she mean by that", another user said in the replies.
"What a weird thing to say", an X user said in the quote tweets.
"I know what she meant but mama the word choice & phrasing", another X user commenetd, along with a GIF from The Office to express their reaction.
However, some fans spoke out in defense of Eilish, saying that her comment had been taken out of context and misinterpreted.

"The full video y’all are basically mad at her for saying she finds it cool how she’s in a room full of people that has the same facial features as her", a fan said in the quotes, along with a longer clip of Billie's speech at the Dublin concert.
"she has Irish roots, she meant it's nice to see Irish people, don't add anything", another fan commented.
"Once again a man uses Billie Eilish to get engagement and likes. Enjoy your little moment and congrats on the opportunity for people to hate on her once again by taking out of context something she said.", a fan said in the replies.
More about what Billie Eilish said at the Dublin Concert

Billie Eilish's viral comment was part of a longer speech the singer made during the Dublin stop of her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour. Eilish told the audience she had long known of her Irish ancestry and expressed appreciation for the visual familiarity she felt in Ireland.

“Obviously, I am not from here, but it’s really cool to come somewhere and, like, everybody looks exactly like you."
Eilish also joked that “a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd right now, I’m pretty sure,” and thanked the crowd for coming to her concert.

According to a report by Complex dated July 29, 2025, this was not the first time Billie Eilish spoke about her Irish ancestry. In an interview with Today FM earlier in July, she mentioned being told she was Irish and Scottish while growing up. However, she said it wasn’t until visiting Ireland that she truly felt a personal connection to her roots.

Eilish’s Dublin shows came two months after the May 2025 release of Hit Me Hard and Soft through Darkroom/Interscope Records. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 339,000 equivalent album units, and features singles like Lunch, Birds of a Feather, and Chihiro.

The album follows her 2021 release Happier Than Ever, which topped the Billboard 200 and earned multiple Grammy nominations.

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)
The Dublin concerts marked the end of the U.K. and European leg of Billie Eilish's 2025 tour, according to Billboard. Both Dublin shows were sold out, closing out a busy run that included five nights at London’s O2 Arena and a show in Manchester on July 12, 2025.

During the Manchester performance, Billie Eilish hinted at a potential 3D collaboration with director James Cameron, though she offered no further details. Following the conclusion of her European shows, Billie Eilish is set to begin the North American leg of her tour in September. Dates are scheduled through December 2025.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
