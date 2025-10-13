"Mother knows best": Perez Hilton reacts after reports claim Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom made him break alleged "under-25 rule" with Vittoria Ceretti

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to a recent report by The Sun that discussed Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship with Vittoria Ceretti. In his October 12 blog, Hilton commented on the exclusive that unpacked why the Oscar-winning actor has continued dating Ceretti.The blogger said that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti had been &quot;going strong&quot; since 2023, despite the actor’s &quot;rigid dating rule&quot; of &quot;no one over 25 years old.&quot; The blogger mentioned that an insider told The Sun that Vittoria Ceretti shared a &quot;strong bond&quot; with Leonardo DiCaprio's mother. Reacting to it, Perez Hilton wrote,&quot;He and Vittoria have been going strong since 2023, so why is SHE the exception?? Well, according to sources, it’s because of his momma!.. You know what they say… Mother knows best!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKHow Leonardo DiCaprio's Mom Got Him To Break His ‘Under-25 Rule’ &amp;amp;amp; Stay With 27-Year-Old GF Vittoria Ceretti! 🔗The blogger quoted what the source told the outlet.&quot;Vittoria’s quite different to the other girls he’s been with. She was harder to impress, she’s very Italian and has high expectations.... Immediately she struck up a strong bond with his [Leonardo DiCaprio's] mother, plus she is very in demand — she’s the one with the full diary and jet-set life, not just following him around,&quot; the source told The Sun.Perez Hilton commented that the actor's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, had &quot;struck up quite the friendship&quot; with the model, which made her &quot;even more alluring mate.&quot;Perez Hilton reacted to Vittoria Ceretti’s comments on dating Leonardo DiCaprioEarlier this year, Ceretti posed for Vogue France’s cover of the April 2025 issue. In her cover story interview, the model reflected on her relationship with DiCaprio. Perez Hilton reacted to Vittoria Ceretti's interview in his March 25 blog. The blogger noted that the two had &quot;sparked romance rumors&quot; in 2023 after being spotted together in California at an ice cream shop.However, he added that it &quot;wasn’t their first date,&quot; since the model told Vogue that the two met &quot;in Milan,&quot; about which she preferred not to reveal many details. In her interview, Ceretti praised the actor's highly acclaimed Titanic. Reacting to it, Hilton added:&quot;The funny thing is it came out in 1997 — before she was even born! Wild to think about.&quot;In the same interview, the model mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio's mother.&quot;A while ago, I was looking through childhood photos with my boyfriend’s mom, and we noticed that every time I dressed up, it was as a witch, a bunny, or a clown! And I never played with Barbie. I spent hours in my room, alone, with my brother’s cars. And I wrote a lot of diaries,&quot; she recalled.Hilton pointed out the Inception actor's mother's &quot;interest&quot; in Vittoria Ceretti. In her interview, the model also noted that she had forgotten she was only 26, having spent a decade in the modeling industry. Commenting on that, the podcaster wrote:&quot;Leo probably has to convince himself every day to forget because of his 25 and under rule! LOLz!&quot;According to Cosmopolitan, DiCaprio and Vittoria met during the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere at Cannes in the year 2023.Also read: &quot;Things are still extremely unhealthy&quot;: Perez Hilton reacts after clip of &quot;disturbing confrontation&quot; between Bhad Bhabie &amp; Le Vaughn goes viral