"Scary!": Perez Hilton reacts to Mark Sanchez's baby mother's "incredibly eerie" statement after New York Jets quarterback's recent arrest 

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was booked on Sunday after being discharged from an Indianapolis hospital, where he had been hospitalized for a week. As per NBC, the former NFL player was arrested and treated after being stabbed last week following an alleged physical altercation with a truck driver on October 4. Mark Sanchez reportedly attacked the truck driver while he was intoxicated. Citing a court affidavit, the media outlet reported that the 69-year-old driver, who sustained serious injuries, stabbed Sanchez in self-defense. The sports commentator was charged with three misdemeanors, along with a felony charge of battery. On October 12, Mark Sanchez was released from the hospital and soon booked into the Marion County Jail. He was released after his mugshot was taken and his fingerprints were recorded. On Sunday, Sanchez’s ex and the mother of his son, model Bobby T, broke her silence on the incident. She posted a statement on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, &quot;Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.&quot;Instagram story by Bobby T (Image via Instagram/@123bobbyt)In his Sunday blog, pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to comments from Mark Sanchez’s ex and wrote:&quot;Mark Sanchez’s baby momma is speaking out after his arrest... That last part [of Sanchez's ex statement] is incredibly eerie… 'None of this is surprising'? Scary! ... Our hearts remain with the victim AND Bobby and Daniel.&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKMark Sanchez Breaks Silence After Arrest For Attacking Elderly Man -- And His Baby Momma Follows Up With Chilling Statement 🔗Earlier in his October 7 blog, Perez Hilton covered the incident. Citing the affidavit obtained by news outlets, Hilton shared that the truck driver informed police of the altercation. The victim told authorities that the NFL star allegedly continued attacking him even after he fended Sanchez off with pepper spray.Subsequently, the driver pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanchez. The altercation erupted over a parking issue. Both of them were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim reportedly sustained a laceration to his left cheek. At the time, Perez Hilton hoped for the recovery of both men.&quot;What a terribly awful situation. We hope both men heal from their injuries,&quot; Hilton wrote.What did Mark Sanchez’s ex say following his arrest?Mark Sanchez’s ex, Erin Campaneris, popularly known as Bobby T, shared a statement on her Instagram on Sunday. The model, who shares an 8-year-old son with the sports analyst, said:“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son's father, Mark Sanchez. My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel. Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed. I have always been concerned for his safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.&quot;She said that she learned about the incident &quot;like everyone else.&quot; Bobby T stated that she was sitting next to her son when she received a &quot;news alert&quot; about Sanchez's arrest on her phone. She added that she knew no more about the incident beyond what was public.&quot;My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives... I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story,&quot; the model added.Mark Sanchez spoke to Fox 59 following his release on Sunday. The former NFL player said that he was now &quot;focused&quot; on his recovery and wanted to see his family. He also thanked first responders and the surgeon who treated him. Sanchez added that there would be &quot;a day to answer&quot; questions related to the incident. His pretrial conference is scheduled for November 5.