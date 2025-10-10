"Clearly pissed him off!": Perez Hilton reacts to Justin Bieber's cryptic comment on his mother's Instagram post "praying" for her son's "healing"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after Justin Bieber seemingly fired back at his mom’s public prayer for his “healing”. On September 22, 2025, the Sorry singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, took to her official Instagram account to share a heartfelt prayer for her son’s well-being.While Pattie Mallette wished God to “heal every wound” in her son’s “heart, mind and body,” Justin Bieber left a seemingly unwelcoming comment two weeks after she publicly posted the lengthy message. Replying to the 50-year-old Canadian author’s post, Justin wrote:“Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Justin Bieber’s cryptic comment on his mother's Instagram post went viral, Perez Hilton took to his blog to share his thoughts. On October 9, 2025, the media personality quipped in his blog:“That cryptic prayer clearly pissed him off! Which is inneresting considering Justin’s frequently been posting religious content on his page. You’d think he wouldn’t mind a family member praying for him! But we guess not?”Meanwhile, in her post, Pattie Mallette also shared a carousel of black-and-white stills from Justin Bieber’s Speed Demon music video from his latest album, Swag II. The images showed the 31-year-old Canadian artist wearing a T-shirt that says “Pray for me” on the back.“We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name,” Mallette’s post read.Perez Hilton questions Justin Bieber’s mother’s public “prayer” for her sonJustin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion (Image via Getty)In his blog, Perez Hilton also questioned the purpose behind Justin Bieber’s mother’s Instagram post. While in her public message to her son, Mallette prayed:“Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord.”The media personality questioned:“Super sweet! But also, wtf happened? Why did she think her son needed so much protection?? It rattled a lot of fans!”According to People, it remains unclear what Pattie Mallette was referencing in her Instagram post. However, two days before his mother’s public prayer, the singer reportedly shared his own thoughts on faith.Meanwhile, Perez Hilton, in his blog, also expressed concerns surrounding Justin’s marriage to Hailey Bieber. According to the 47-year-old blogger, the Canadian artist has allegedly expressed marriage issues with his wife. The pair share a son and recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. For the unversed, Justin Bieber dropped his latest album, Swag II, on September 5, 2025. The record served as the follow-up to Swag, which was released in July and marked his first LP in four years.Meanwhile, the Yummy singer is also gearing up to headline the 2026 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival, which is scheduled to take place in California, from April 10 to 19. The artist will be joined by Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.