"SO supportive of her man!": Perez Hilton reacts after Hailey Bieber is reported to be "driving force" behind Justin Bieber headlining Coachella

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to Justin Bieber headlining Coachella. According to Rolling Stone, the Canadian singer-songwriter teased his upcoming 2026 headlining performance at the music festival by sharing a black and white video for his Swag II album single, Speed Demon.On Monday, September 22, 2025, the 31-year-old artist shared a video on Instagram with the caption:“see u in april.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the clip, which Justin Bieber shared on his Instagram, was shot and edited by Rory Kramer. It was filmed at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, which also happens to be the site of the Coachella Music Festival. According to Rolling Stone, the Baby singer also shared photos of himself with his model-wife Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, at the venue. Meanwhile, after Justin teased his forthcoming headlining set at the 2026 music festival, social media personality Perez Hilton gushed about how Hailey Bieber extended her support for her husband. On September 22, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog post and quipped:“Hailey Bieber is SO supportive of her man!”Meanwhile, this comes after an insider close to Us Weekly on Monday claimed that Hailey was the one who encouraged the artist to book the gig at Coachella. “Hailey was a big influence on Justin’s decision to headline Coachella. She nudged him and is always in his corner hyping him up,” the insider said.Notably, a second source told US Weekly that Hailey Bieber is reported to be the &quot;driving force&quot; behind Justin Bieber headlining Coachella. The source said:“Hailey was definitely the driving force behind Justin doing Coachella. As someone who grew up on his music, she always reminds him that he’s the Justin Bieber. She knows firsthand how much it means to his fans to see him back on stage, so she was like, ‘You have to do this!'”Perez Hilton details Justin Bieber’s forthcoming 2026 Coachella gigIn his Monday blog post, Perez Hilton mention that Justin Bieber headlining the 2026 music festival is “super exciting news for all the Beliebers.” However, the media personality also insisted that Bieber will be receiving one “hell of a paycheck” from his 2026 Coachella gig.According to Perez Hilton, a Rolling Stone insider claimed that Justin’s participation in the music festival as a headliner could become the “start of a whole new era” of his career in music.“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own. Between headlining Coachella and the success of [his album] Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat,” the insider explained. Justin and Hailey Bieber At The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, in his blog post, Perez Hilton also praised Hailey Bieber for supporting Justin in his music career. He quipped:“A big reason Hailey was able to convince her hubby to take the deal after having turned it down before was because of him no longer being under Scooter Braun‘s thumb… It’s great to hear Hailey is still his number one supporter.” For the unversed, Justin Bieber has previously performed at Coachella as a guest, but 2026 will reportedly mark his first solo slot as a headliner. Notably, the 2026 Coachella is scheduled to take place in Indio, California, for the April 10-12 weekend and the April 17-19 weekend.