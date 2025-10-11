"Trav is gaslighting her now?": Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming Blake Lively feels manipulated by Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift feud

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton reacted to a report that discussed Blake Lively’s alleged response to Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce’s new podcast. On October 6, Jason and Travis Kelce uploaded a video on their New Heights podcast, in which they reviewed Blake Lively's film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

In the video, Jason Kelce called Blake Lively "friend," whereas Travis Kelce praised her performance, saying, "She killed it." Perez Hilton, who extensively talked about the alleged strain in the friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, was surprised by the video. In his October 7 blog, Hilton wondered if there was any "bad blood" between Swift and Lively ever.

In his October 10 blog, the celebrity podcaster reacted to an exclusive Substack by Rob Shuter. In his October 8 Naughty But Nice Substack, Shuter reported that a source close to the Gossip Girl star said Lively felt manipulated by Kelce’s "name-dropping" of her. The source further said that Lively didn't "want to be gaslit into pretending everything's fine." Reacting to it, Perez Hilton wrote:

"She thinks Trav is gaslighting her now? Damn!"

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Blake Lively thinks Travis Kelce's whole nice guy routine is just an act, sources claim! 🔗

Perez Hilton also quoted what insiders reportedly told Rob Shuter. The source said:

“She [Blake Lively] was like, why now? He’s [Travis Kelce] been silent for months, and suddenly he’s name-dropping her like everything’s fine. It felt manipulative."

The source said that, following Taylor Swift's name being reportedly dragged into Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Grammy-winning singer "pulled back completely." The source added that Travis Kelce was trying to "smooth" things with the video, but it didn't work.

"We just have to wonder… If this is true, is it possible the Gossip Girl alum is just projecting a bit here? Maybe Trav is capable of just being gracious despite it all? The man does seem to get along with everyone he meets. Maybe he’s just built differently than she is, and it’s confusing?" Hilton added.

The blogger noted that the recently uploaded movie review by Jason and Travis Kelce might not be a "sign of anything," since the video was recorded in October 2024, before the legal issues arising from It Ends With Us started.

Perez Hilton’s previous blogs outlined reasons suggesting no rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

In the October 7 blog, Perez Hilton reacted to Kelce's brother praising Lively's movie. Reacting to it, Hilton wrote:

"Are they out of the woods? Are they in the clear? Is there no bad blood?!?... Travis Kelce would know if Tay was on bad terms with someone. And he isn’t acting like it!"

In his October 3 blog, Hilton reported that Blake Lively had liked Taylor Swift’s Instagram post announcing the release of The Life of a Showgirl. The blogger noted that there had been no interaction between Lively and Swift until the It Ends With Us actress liked the album release post. He also wondered if Cancelled on Taylor Swift's new album was about Blake Lively.

"A digital era olive branch? Hey, at least a little heart is something! And we have to wonder if it’s because of CANCELLED! One of the more controversial tracks on the new album is about not jumping on the bandwagon and throwing away friendships with people over their mistakes," Perez Hilton stated.

In another recent blog, Hilton discussed fans' theory suggesting that Taylor Swift wore the jewelry of the Another Simple Favor star for her album photoshoot. While comparing their jewelry pieces, Hilton questioned whether the 1989 artist was subtly indicating she was "#TeamBlake," despite all the rumors of a rift in their friendship.

