"What the heck is hot ice cream???": Perez Hilton reacts after Tyra Banks’ new venture leaves fans puzzled

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton shared his reaction to supermodel Tyra Banks' new venture, &quot;hot ice cream.&quot; The America's Next Top Model star runs an ice cream company named SMiZE &amp; DREAM. On September 26, Banks introduced a new dessert called &quot;hot ice cream,&quot; leaving many puzzled online.Perez Hilton also shared his reaction to Tyra Banks' company's new dessert in his October 10 blog. The podcaster reeled in disbelief and wrote:&quot;The internet has a question for Tyra Banks: What the heck is hot ice cream??? Like… milk??&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTyra Banks Has The Internet So Confused With New Venture: 'Hot Ice Cream'! 🔗SMiZE &amp; DREAM posted a video on Instagram on September 26 in which Banks introduced limited-edition hot ice cream dubbed &quot;HOT MAMA.&quot; The Life Size alum described it as her &quot;favorite ice cream flavor,&quot; which was made with caramel butter, toasted pecans, and salted cream.She stated that her company had been working on it &quot;for a year.&quot; Banks claimed that this kind of ice cream had not been created before. She cleared up that it was neither a latte nor hot chocolate, but rather a &quot;hot ice cream.&quot;While noting how Tyra Banks described hot ice cream, Perez Hilton quipped on the idea and wrote:&quot;If you're confused, so are we! So it is a cup of melted ice cream? Basically flavored hot cream at that point? It sounds like something we could make in a microwave at home! Nope, it's ice cream, but… hot?&quot;Perez Hilton also shared a reaction from online users who were equally amazed at the unique dessert. However, the blogger concluded his blog saying, &quot;It sounds delicious regardless.&quot;As per the company's September 26 post, &quot;HOT MAMA&quot; was a limited-run ice cream and was only available for a week at the Darling Harbour flagship of SMiZE &amp; DREAM. While many scratched their heads over the idea, others expressed their excitement at Bank's take on ice cream.Netizens' reaction to Tyra Banks' hot ice cream (Image via Instagram/@smizeanddream)More about Tyra Banks' love for the ice cream View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this year, in June, Tyra Banks opened a flagship store of SMiZE &amp; DREAM at Darling Harbor, Australia. She dedicated the store to her mother. The supermodel also posted a video on Instagram in which she surprised her mother with the flagship store. Her mother, Carolyn London, teared up with emotion.While sharing her &quot;obsession&quot; with ice cream, Banks shared a story about why she started her own ice cream shop. In an Instagram video posted on January 21, 2025, Banks shared that the idea for SMiZE &amp; DREAM originated from her childhood memories.&quot;My mom had a lot of jobs trying to make our lives better, so we didn't get to see her that much throughout the week, but on Friday night, my mama and I go to Hollywood Boulevard and there was a Haagen-Dazs on the side of the road and my mama would get chocolate ice cream and would get coffee ice cream, and that was our girl time; that was our time to connect and bond,&quot; Tyra Banks said.She continued,&quot;We'd sit in the car, and we would lick our cones. She would just talk to me about how you fight for your dreams. You work hard for your dreams. Our ice cream company SMiZE &amp; DREAM is a love letter to my mama because I want to encourage everybody to dream how she encouraged me to dream.&quot;According to People, Tyra Banks started her ice cream brand SMiZE &amp; DREAM in 2021. In 2024, the businesswoman told the outlet that she had relocated to Australia with her partner, Louis Bélanger-Martin, and her son, York Banks Asla, whom she shares with her ex, Erik Asla.