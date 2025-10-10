"Poor woman": Perez Hilton reacts to Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich allegedly beating his mother & livestreaming it in "horrific" Instagram Live

Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the report of Demi Lovato's ex, Max Ehrich, allegedly beating his mother. Earlier, on October 8, TMZ reported that Ehrich was arrested on Tuesday night. He was accused of domestic violence and booked on the charge of battery on a person 65 or older. The report stated that Max Ehrich was released on Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond.Perez Hilton covered the incident in his October 9 morning blog, noting that the identity of the alleged victim had not been confirmed. Hours later, the celebrity influencer shared another blog, stating that Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé allegedly assaulted his own mother. Hilton cited a report from TMZ in which the media outlet confirmed that the victim was Max Ehrich's mother, Rhonda Ehrich.Reacting to it, Hilton wrote,&quot;This poor woman. This is so, so horrific.&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKDemi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Allegedly Beat His Own Mother While High On Nitrous Oxide -- And Streamed It In Terrifying Instagram Live! 🔗The podcaster reported that, as per the police report obtained by the media house, Max Ehrich was &quot;high on nitrous oxide&quot; when he &quot;beat up his own mother.&quot; The actor was streaming live on Instagram when the alleged incident took place.The blogger shared that the authorities received a call of &quot;domestic violence&quot; on Tuesday night, informing them that Ehrich &quot;was roughing up his mom.&quot; The police arrested Demi Lovato's ex from his Florida home, which he shares with his mother.Perez Hilton reacted to viral clip showing Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich in altercation with his motherA clip from Ehrich’s Instagram livestream showing an altercation with his mother circulated on social media following the arrest. Perez Hilton attached the clip to his blog, saying,&quot;If you have the stomach for it, you can see the terrifying clip for yourself.&quot;The blogger described the video and wrote that Max Ehrich's mother could be seen &quot;trying to get away&quot; from her son in an attempt to &quot;defend herself.&quot; Referring to the clip, Hilton commented that it would help prosecute Demi Lovato's former partner.&quot;He recorded the incident on camera, too! So it’s not going to be tough to prosecute,&quot; the pop culture podcaster stated.Later in the blog, Perez Hilton noted that when the police reached the Florida home following the alarming call, they found Rhonda Ehrich at a neighbor's home. She reportedly told cops about Max Ehrich's alleged inhalant abuse.&quot;Rhonda told the police Max 'heavily abuses inhalants.' According to the mother, he consumed nitrous oxide and became violent during an argument over her phone in their residence. She claimed Max then chased her outside into the neighbor’s backyard, pushed her to the ground, and kicked her in the thigh,&quot; Hilton reported.The blogger added that despite the altercation, Rhonda Ehrich did not suffer &quot;any serious injuries.&quot;Prior to his arrest, The Young and the Restless alum shared some cryptic posts on Instagram. In one of the posts, he shared a screenshot from his Notes app that read, &quot;I am a little wild but im Single.&quot;According to People, Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato started dating in March 2020 and got engaged in July that year. However, in September 2020, they parted ways.Also read: “I was so stoned”: Demi Lovato opens up about mental health, weed, and more