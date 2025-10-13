"Things are still extremely unhealthy": Perez Hilton reacts after clip of "disturbing confrontation" between Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn goes viral

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to a video recently shared by Bhad Bhabie in which she was arguing with her daughter's father, Le Vaughn. On October 8, the rapper shared a YouTube video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from her tours. In the vlog, Bhabie was seen arguing with Le Vaughn and asking him to get on the tour bus.

The Gucci Flip Flops rapper was heard yelling at Le Vaughn, telling him not to play with her. Instead of getting on the bus, her daughter’s father stepped back into the parking lot, assuming she wasn’t genuinely upset. Bhabie was crying hysterically and called Vaughn a "narcissist." However, the two were later seen laughing together inside the bus.

Perez Hilton blogged about this argument in his October 11 blog. Hilton reported that last year Bhad Bhabie shared an Instagram story showing the "footage of him [Le Vaughn] beating her." However, he noted that Bhabie later claimed that things were fine between her and Vaughn. Reacting to Bhabie’s latest vlog, Hilton wrote:

"She exposed it last summer when she posted horrifying footage of him beating her. The social media personality later claimed — boasted, even — that she is the abuser in their romance, and he no longer attacks her ever since she released the footage. Yikes. And it’s clear things are still extremely unhealthy between them."

Bhad Bhabie Fans Fear For Her After Disturbing Video Of Fight With Baby Daddy Goes Viral

During the argument, Vaughn asked Bhabie if she was "faking." She responded that she was not and reiterated that she was "tired," repeatedly asking him to get on the bus. Vaughn said he was "scared" and pointed out her recording the argument, to which she said:

"I know. So, you can see it later. How mean and abusive you are... to say 'sweetheart' don't make a difference. You know what you're doing. You narcissist. You narcissist. Go with me."

Perez Hilton quoted the conversation between the two in his blog. He also shared some online reactions to what he referred to as the "disturbing confrontation" between Bhabie and the rapper. Many shared their concerns for the Ms. Whitman artist. Concluding his blog, Perez Hilton questioned why they were "still together."

Bhad Bhabie recently accused Le Vaughn of physically abusing her

⚠️ TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️| Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bhabie) posted a video of her baby father LV physically abusing her to her IG story. She then posted photos with a black eye before alleging that he's doing all of this to her, but trying to take custody of their child.

On September 16, Bhad Bhabie posted a video on Snapchat in which she made serious allegations against Le Vaughn. The outlet reported that the rapper claimed that Vaughn had hit her "500 times" during the three years of the relationship. She also alleged that Vaughn showed "no remorse" over her miscarriage.

The rapper further accused Vaughn of spitting on her face while she was pregnant. She also added that she was "done" with Le Vaughn.

As mentioned earlier, last year, Bhad Bhabie shared a footage of alleged abuse by her baby's dad on her Instagram story. She also shared photos of her bruised face. Pere Hilton wrote a blog on it and shared the screenshot of her story. He noted that Bhad Bhabie later deleted the story and shared another statement. While saying that she loved Le Vaughn more than herself, Bhad Bhabie added:

"My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE."

According to People, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn started dating in 2020. Vaughn often appeared on the rapper's YouTube videos. They welcomed their daughter Kali Love in March last year.

