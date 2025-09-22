  • home icon
"Reminds me of my favorite story ever": Tucker Carlson compares Charlie Kirk's assassination with Christ's crucifixion

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:36 GMT
Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)
Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson delivered a speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service held on Sunday. Addressing thousands of people at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the host of The Tucker Carlson Show called the late activist a "Christian evangelist" during his eulogy.

However, a certain part of Carlson's speech made rounds on social media, where he seemingly compared Kirk's assassination with the crucifixion of Jesus.

"Ultimately he was a Christian evangelist. And it actually reminds me of my favorite story ever. So, it's about 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem and Jesus shows up and he starts talking about the people in power and he starts doing the worst thing that you can do, which is telling the truth about people and they hate it. They hate it and they become obsessed with making him stop."
He continued,

"And there's always one guy with the bright idea. And I could just hear him say, 'I've got an idea. Why don't we just kill him? That'll shut him up. That'll fix the problem.' It doesn't work that way. It doesn't work that way. Everything is inverted and the Beatitudes tell it."
Further in his eulogy, Tucker Carlson said that Charlie Kirk was "truly fearless" until his last breath and had "no hate" in his heart. He further added that Jesus was the testament of "any attempt to extinguish the light causes it to burn brighter."

Tucker Carlson shared a stage with the late activists on multpile occasions and he recently appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show following the death of TPUSA's founder.

Tucker Carlson advocated free speech in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death

In his September 16 episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, the podcaster discussed the renewed debate around free speech after the activist's murder. On Katie Miller's podcast, Attorney General Pam Bondi was discussing people allegedly celebrating Kirk's death with the host.

She added that there was a difference between "free speech" and "hate speech," while suggesting a possible action against the latter. Pointing out this distinction, Tucker Carlson said,

"There's no sentence that Charlie Kirk would have objected to more than that... You hope that Charlie Kirk's death... won't be used by a group we now call bad actors to create a society that is the opposite of the one he worked to build."
He hoped that the "turmoil" that followed the activist's death wouldn’t be "leveraged" to enact "hate speech laws." Carlson went on to say that any attempt to impose such laws would be a "denial of humanity." The media personality added that he often discussed this issue with Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 during a debate event at a university in Orem, Utah. His memorial service was held on September 21 and many prominent conservative figures delivered eulogies on the stage. President Donald Trump called Charlie Kirk an "American hero."

Erika Kirk, the wife of TPUSA's late founder, also delivered a speech with tears in her eyes. Notably, she forgave the killer of her husband, saying that her husband would do the same.

