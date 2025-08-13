“So proud of the incredible women in his life!”: Perez Hilton reacts to Travis Kelce comparing Taylor Swift to his mother, Donna, in new GQ interview

Travis Kelce recently opened up about the parallels between his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and his mother, Donna Kelce. The revelation caused celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to react in excitement.During an interview with GQ on August 12, 2025, Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, compared Swift's kind heart, work ethic, and ability to relate to people to that of his mother. When Travis Kelce was asked whether he could find any similarities between the Cruel Summer singer and his mother, Donna Kelce, he responded:“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room. Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.&quot;He reflected on his mother’s career, from starting as a bank teller to climbing the corporate ladder at KeyBank, before praising Swift’s relentless drive.“I have seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and surpassing the expectations of others and really captivating the world in that sense,&quot; he said.Perez Hilton took to his blog to react to Travis Kelce's statements, writing,&quot;Aww! Clearly, Travis is so proud of the incredible women in his life!&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTravis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Is SO Much Like His Mom Donna! 🔗Hilton continued to highlight parallels between Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift, noting that both were &quot;super driven.&quot; He wrote,&quot;Just like Donna, Taylor is not only kind but super driven!...this is the same woman who announced a brand-new album a year after The Tortured Poets Department! Not to mention that it follows her record-breaking Eras Tour, which she was on for two years!...That is the definition of hard work! Something that Travis seems to love so much about her!&quot;Travis Kelce discusses Taylor Swift's work ethic as she announces new projectTaylor Swift will appear on the New Heights podcast (to be launched on August 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET), hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce. The podcast teaser showed her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Only the title of the album was revealed, while the cover image was blurred. The announcement comes a little over a year after the release of the 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the GQ interview, Travis Kelce also disclosed Taylor Swift's demanding work schedule during her Eras Tour and compared her stamina to that of professional athletes.&quot;She may not think of herself as an athlete,&quot; he said. &quot;She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”He commented on their shared experiences of constantly being in the public eye.&quot;I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions.&quot;Taylor Swift has not divulged when The Life of a Showgirl would be released. However, when fans pre-ordered the album, they received a message that it would be shipped before October 13, 2025.