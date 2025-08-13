  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • “So proud of the incredible women in his life!”: Perez Hilton reacts to Travis Kelce comparing Taylor Swift to his mother, Donna, in new GQ interview

“So proud of the incredible women in his life!”: Perez Hilton reacts to Travis Kelce comparing Taylor Swift to his mother, Donna, in new GQ interview

By Diana George
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:09 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 - Source: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023 - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce recently opened up about the parallels between his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and his mother, Donna Kelce. The revelation caused celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to react in excitement.

Ad

During an interview with GQ on August 12, 2025, Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, compared Swift's kind heart, work ethic, and ability to relate to people to that of his mother. When Travis Kelce was asked whether he could find any similarities between the Cruel Summer singer and his mother, Donna Kelce, he responded:

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room. Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He reflected on his mother’s career, from starting as a bank teller to climbing the corporate ladder at KeyBank, before praising Swift’s relentless drive.

“I have seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and surpassing the expectations of others and really captivating the world in that sense," he said.

Perez Hilton took to his blog to react to Travis Kelce's statements, writing,

Ad
"Aww! Clearly, Travis is so proud of the incredible women in his life!"
Ad

Hilton continued to highlight parallels between Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift, noting that both were "super driven." He wrote,

"Just like Donna, Taylor is not only kind but super driven!...this is the same woman who announced a brand-new album a year after The Tortured Poets Department! Not to mention that it follows her record-breaking Eras Tour, which she was on for two years!...That is the definition of hard work! Something that Travis seems to love so much about her!"
Ad

Travis Kelce discusses Taylor Swift's work ethic as she announces new project

Taylor Swift will appear on the New Heights podcast (to be launched on August 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET), hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce. The podcast teaser showed her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Only the title of the album was revealed, while the cover image was blurred. The announcement comes a little over a year after the release of the 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Ad
Ad

During the GQ interview, Travis Kelce also disclosed Taylor Swift's demanding work schedule during her Eras Tour and compared her stamina to that of professional athletes.

"She may not think of herself as an athlete," he said. "She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”
Ad

He commented on their shared experiences of constantly being in the public eye.

"I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions."

Taylor Swift has not divulged when The Life of a Showgirl would be released. However, when fans pre-ordered the album, they received a message that it would be shipped before October 13, 2025.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications