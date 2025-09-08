"So well said": Perez Hilton reacts after Alec Baldwin's daughter thanks "bat s**t crazy" stepmother Hilaria Baldwin for saving her dad's life

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts on Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, sharing a heartfelt message in support of stepmom Hilaria Baldwin. According to E! News, the 29-year-old model-actress daughter of the American actor and movie producer, came to the defence of her stepmom amid the criticism of her casting in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.On Thursday, September 4, 2025, Ireland Baldwin took to her official Instagram account and cheekily teased Hilaria Baldwin for giving birth to seven of her half-siblings. Noting that she doesn’t post much about herself and her family members, Alec Baldwin’s daughter wrote:“I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised… I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C’mon, people. I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her social media post, Ireland Baldwin further gushed about her relationship with the 41-year-old yoga instructor and entrepreneur. The 29-year-old mentioned that Hilaria has had a “far more” complex and chaotic upbringing and claimed that the two somehow bonded that way.“She is eccentric and totally bat s**t crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad’s life. She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed. She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful,” Ireland wrote.After Ireland Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, mentioned that Hilaria saved her dad’s life, Perez Hilton praised the relationship between the two Baldwin women. On September 7, 2025, the media personality opined his view on his blog and quipped:“Awww. That’s so well said… And SO from the heart. Hearing something like this is probably every stepmom’s dream!”Perez Hilton weighs in on Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationshipOn September 7, 2025, in his blog post, Perez Hilton also discussed the possible support that Alec Baldwin had received from his wife, Hilaria, after the shooting incident that took place on the set of his film, Rust, in 2021.“It’s been a rough several years for Alec in the wake of the tragic Rust shooting incident… It sounds like Hilaria has really helped him work through it,” Perez Hilton said.Hilaria and Alec at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards (Image via Getty)According to The Guardian, Alec Baldwin, who was the lead actor and co-producer for Rust, faced an involuntary manslaughter charge over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of the film. The actor was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the revolver went off. The incident also wounded director Joel Souza.Meanwhile, Ireland Baldwin also cheered for Hilaria Baldwin’s participation in season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, alongside pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. She further wrote in her Instagram post:“I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her a*s on. She deserves this! And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love.”For the unversed, Hilaria and Alec have reportedly welcomed seven children together since getting married in 2012. The pair share Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2.