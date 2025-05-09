Is Hilaria Baldwin Spanish? Perez Hilton seemingly brands Alec Baldwin's wife a "liar" after she blames medical condition for "fake" Spanish accent

Perez Hilton weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding actor Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and the claims about her changing accent. On May 8, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X ( linked to an article on his website) where he sharply criticized Hilaria for attributing her "fake" Spanish accent to medical conditions.

"Hilaria is Spanish for liar!" Perez Hilton captioned his post.

According to a Daily Mail article dated May 7, 2025, Hilaria Baldwin had addressed her accent in her memoir titled Manual Not Included. In the book, the 41-year-old yoga instructor and model revealed that she had ADHD and dyslexia, stating that her "brain just works differently."

"And these [diagnoses] greatly impact my speech, my reading, my listening, my focus, my memory, and my self-confidence," she wrote.

Citing this segment from her memoir, Perez Hilton (in his website article) alleged that Alec Baldwin's wife was using neurodivergence as an excuse. He wrote:

"Hilaria Baldwin has a whole new excuse for her fake Spanish accent."

As per the Daily Mail report dated March 17, 2025, Hilaria's parents lived in Majorca, Spain. But Hilaria, who uses a Spanish accent in her interviews, is not Spanish. She grew up in the States and is American.

Hilton further pointed out a major flaw in her argument. He acknowledged that neurodivergence could impede speech, making "languages harder for someone genuinely living in a multicultural home."

However, in the case of Alec Baldwin's wife, the logic was flawed, as per the columnist. Hilton clarified that the justification might have worked had she framed it differently.

"We’d believe it for Hilaria… if she was trying to make the claim that these learning differences make it harder for her to speak Spanish," Hilton added.

However, Hilaria claimed that her neurodivergence only made it difficult for her to remember words in English, a language that she had reportedly spoken since her birth.

"Instead, she’s trying to say the opposite — that it justifies her forgetting basic English words. And yet many alleged high school classmates didn’t notice her struggle with any of this as a teen. Make it make sense girl!" Hilton added.

Perez Hilton discusses excerpts from Hilaria Baldwin's memoir, says husband Alec Baldwin supported her through tough times

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton also discussed Hilaria Baldwin's candid revelations from her memoir. She opened up about her struggles with neurodivergence and the unwavering support of her husband, Alec Baldwin, in the recently released book.

Hilton noted that "despite the obvious flaw in her reasoning", Hilaria had "doubled down" in her memoir to support her claim that her shifting accent and linguistic slips were rooted in ADHD and dyslexia.

According to the Daily Mail report (May 7, 2025), the memoir explained how her "processing differences" affected her communication, making her forget words.

"I have a brain that is one part English, one part Spanish, seven dollops of mom brain, and a heavy pour of distraction…If only you knew how loud it is in my brain at any given moment," she wrote.

Perez Hilton further discussed another segment from Hilaria Baldwin's memoir where the former yoga instructor credited her husband, Alec Baldwin, who had faced his own share of public controversies, as a crucial source of strength.

"Alec was so good to me throughout this time. He had experienced similar situations: people saying awful things about him, trying to destroy him, making others think he was a bad person," she wrote.

She further explained how, through their shared experiences, Alec Baldwin was able to support her not just as a husband and partner but as someone who genuinely understood the weight of public judgment.

"He could reach out from a place of real empathy and personal experience," Hilaria Baldwin added.

Citing the instances of struggle and support from husband Alex Baldwin, Perez Hilton remarked that whatever Hilaria Baldwin alleged in her memoir was "all true." However, the columnist added there was still room for doubt regarding her claims about "suddenly" forgetting English.

"So many people with ADHD and dyslexia find what works for them and rise above any challenges. But does this really explain why a Bostonian grew up and suddenly forgot English? We’re not so sure," Hilton remarked.

Both Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are currently focused on family life. Their latest venture together, titled The Baldwins, was an American reality television series. It premiered on February 23, 2025, and featured the couple and their seven children. Perez Hilton, on the other hand, is busy with his YouTube channel, where he shares regular updates from the entertainment industry.

