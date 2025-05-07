What was Hilaria Baldwin's 2020 accent controversy? Zack Peter says he's tired of famous people trying to "use this excuse" of being neurodivergent

Yoga instructor and reality TV star Hilaria Baldwin, known from The Baldwins, has released her memoir Manual Not Included. In the book, the mother of seven attributes her accent mixups, which caused the 2020 controversy, to ADHD and dyslexia. Podcast host Zack Peter reacted to the revelation, calling it an "excuse."

According to a Glamour January 2021 report, Hilaria Baldwin was heavily trolled in December 2021 after a user posted a thread on Twitter (now X) that included documents, videos, and articles claiming she faked her Spanish accent and ancestry. A clip from a cooking show, in which she appeared to forget the English word for 'cucumber,' also went viral.

In her book, Hilaria talked about her challenges growing up with neurodivergence and wrote that her "brain works differently." In the new episode of No Filter with Zack, pop news enthusiast Zack Peter has snubbed Hilaria Baldwin's disclosure of neurodivergence.

"So, Hilaria Baldwin is claiming that she now has ADHD and she says that's why her accent is always changing. So, she has a new book out. It's called Manual Not Included. And she's claiming that ADHD and dyslexia are part of why she can't keep her story together. Basically, you know, blame it on the ah autism. Blame it on the autism," Zack said.

Moving forward, Zack also took a jibe at Hilaria's accent and said:

"You have a fake accent when you're trying to be a fake person. So, I don't buy it. I don't like when people use the on the spectrum excuse. ADHD, I don't think, is an excuse for why you have a fake accent or why you can't keep your accent consistent."

Zack Peter further called it a PR stunt—

"People have dyslexia. People have ADHD. I don't believe Hilaria Baldwin has either. I think this was something straight out of a new PR playbook where they're like, "Okay, this is how we're going to excuse it....Like, who really believes that she's doing this because she has ADHD? Sorry, Hilaria. Swipe left," Zack said in his podcast.

How has Hilaria Baldwin addressed the 2020 controversy in her memoir?

Hilaria Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, released her memoir, Manual Not Included, on May 6. In the book, she touches on multiple facets of her life while addressing the 2020 controversy and states that she is still very upset about how people called her out for posing as Spanish.

"There was a coordinated mob after me at a time when people were home, lonely, angry, and bored. Cancellation became the new gladiator sport. Especially against women,” Hilaria wrote about 2020 online backlash.

She also wrote about her diagnosis of ADHD and dyslexia, explaining that these conditions have significantly affected her speech, reading, and listening abilities while hindering her focus, memory, and self-confidence.

“I have a brain that is one part English, one part Spanish, seven dollops of mom brain, a heavy pour of distraction when I get stuck or go off on tangents and forget what I am saying while I am saying it … If you only knew how loud it is in my brain at any given moment,” she wrote in resposnse to much talked about 'Cucumber' incident.

Hilaria has also talked about her pregnancy experience, relationship with Alec, and TLC show, among other things.

