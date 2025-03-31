"Tremendous stress" - The Baldwins star Hilaria recounts the anxiety of moving in with Alec

Hilaria Baldwin, 41, revealed significant emotional challenges from her early married life during the March 30, 2025, episode of The Baldwins on TLC. During a segment focusing on the couple's home life, Hilaria described her initial experiences of moving in with Alec Baldwin, 66.

The episode showed the couple discussing household decisions when Hilaria shared her past struggles. The Baldwins star stated,

"I used to do things very much the way Alec wanted them. I lived with tremendous anxiety and tremendous stress. I almost felt like I was a kid in an adult's home. I don't want to say parent because that sounds weird. But someone's home and I didn't feel like it was my home."

The yoga instructor, who married the actor in 2012, now shares seven children with him: Carmen Gabriela, 11, Rafael Thomas, 9, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 4, María Lucía Victoria, 4, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2.

Hilaria describes feeling like outsider in The Baldwins episode

The March 30, 2025, episode marked the latest in a series of personal disclosures from Hilaria Baldwin about her relationship dynamics. Previously, on March 23, 2025, The Baldwins episode revealed Hilaria's early dating experiences with Alec.

She described feeling insecure during their initial dinner dates, coming from a background where splitting checks was standard practice. Their age difference became a direct topic of conversation through text messages, where Alec openly asked her thoughts about dating someone 26 years older.

Hilaria noted his careful approach to consent during their courtship, including requesting permission for their first kiss. Her views on age-gap relationships transformed significantly over time. During a November 2022 episode of her "Witches Anonymous" podcast, Hilaria acknowledged her previous misconceptions.

She admitted to holding negative assumptions about age-gap couples before meeting Alec, stating,

“Before I got together with Alec, I would judge women and men that had big age differences. I would look at it like, ‘This older man wants some, like, young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever.’ And then that younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like, ‘OK, whatever, I hope you die and I’m gonna take all your money.'”

The Baldwins star continued,

“Now that I’m in that relationship, and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what was this trained into my head?’ And why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or from what I thought love would be, but it doesn’t make it not valid.”

The podcast revealed her journey from judgment to understanding, as she came to recognize various forms of authentic relationships.

Relationship timeline

The Baldwins couple's first encounter happened at a vegan restaurant in 2011. Alec spotted Hilaria speaking Spanish with other diners. During the March 30 episode, Hilaria recounted their first interaction, where Alec called out, "Who are you? I must know you." Their early text messages addressed their 26-year age gap directly, with Alec asking her thoughts about dating someone older.

After open discussions about their age difference, they married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Carmen Gabriela, in 2013. Over the next decade, they expanded their family with six more children. Rafael Thomas arrived in 2015, followed by Leonardo Ángel Charles in 2016.

Romeo Alejandro David joined in 2018, Eduardo Pao Lucas in 2020, María Lucía Victoria through surrogacy in 2021, and Ilaria Catalina Irena in 2022. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 29, with former wife Kim Basinger. The March 30 episode revealed that after the pandemic, the couple plans to spend more time with their children in Mallorca.

The Baldwins airs on TLC.

